The Lompoc Valley is on a roll.
The LV has won two straight Player of the Week votes after Lompoc's Drew Galindo took in over 900 votes last week to take the Week Eight honor.
Galindo finished with 926 votes (409 coming on santamariatimes.com) to easily top Righetti's Kidasi Nepa, who ended up with 610 total votes (359 on santamariatimes.com).
Orcutt Academy's Max Daniels was third with 307 total votes.
Galindo took the honor after picking off three passes in the Braves' 28-11 win at Santa Barbara on Oct. 13. Galindo and the Braves take on Cabrillo Friday night in the Big Game. Cabrillo's Mason Townes won the Week Seven honor as Cabrillo nearly took down San Marcos in a Channel League game on Oct. 5.
It's the second Lompoc player to win the award after Brave QB Cam Iribarren took the honor for Week Five.