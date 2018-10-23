Former Lompoc High head football coach Dick Barrett says he’s seen 32 games between the Braves and Cabrillo.
And in every game he’s seen, he summed up the annual Big Game in nine words at Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table:
“You can throw out the records and everything else.”
Barrett knows that both sides want to win the game badly and claim city bragging rights – and both will meet this Friday at Huyck Stadium at 7 p.m.
Barrett shared one game that resonated with him: The 2009 meeting when both teams entered the game with a combined one win before the season finale, but “that stadium was packed. It doesn’t matter what the records are.”
He then included how two seasons later in 2011, both teams wound up playing against each other for the CIF Southern Section Northwest Division title – in front of a standing room only crowd at Huyck Stadium.
Both the Braves and Conquistadores have moved in opposite directions this season. Lompoc comes in at 7-2 overall and needing one more win to secure the program’s first ever Channel League football title, plus the program’s ninth consecutive league championship including the ones the Braves won in the Los Padres League. Cabrillo will be entering the contest at 0-9 and seeking to finally get into the win column while trying to avoid the program’s first 0-10 finish since the 2000 season.
Match-up wise, there’s some key on the field battles that will occur. Here’s a closer look:
Cabrillo’s linebacker play
Cabrillo’s strength has been the linebacker unit.
Patrick Durham leads the unit with 100 tackles according to MaxPreps. Spencer Cothran isn’t far behind, with his 98 tackles. Both Durham and Cothran have 11.1 and 10.9 tackles per game, respectively.
Outside linebackers Danan Pacheco and Kurt Newberry have held their own as well despite being measured at 160 and 190 pounds, respectively. Both have a combined 15 tackles for a loss this season.
This unit will be going against a stout Braves’ offensive line led by seniors Jovany Lucatero and Gerardo Hernandez and rising junior Jacob Nunez. The five Braves up front have been a huge reason why LHS is a threat to gain past 400 rushing yards on any given game.
Braves’ 1-2 punch in the running game
If Cameron Iribarren has the football, he’s proven to be dynamic as a passer and runner.
If he doesn’t have the ball, it’s Leondre Coleman moving the chains.
Both have continued the Braves’ strong history of running amok on opposing teams. As a runner, Iribarren has the capability of running circles around defenders or accelerating past them for gains of 20-plus. Coleman has shown improvement as an inside runner and has shown his versatile side as a wide receiver.
Both have consistently opened up the Braves’ offense with their big play running ability.
The Tenorios
Oscar Tenorio has been a Swiss Army knife type for Lompoc – as a receiver, runner and ball-hawking defensive back.
Now, his brother Christian has provided a much needed big play aerial presence on offense as the Braves have had to move on without the injured Ryan Morgan. (broken collarbone).
The younger Tenorio caught two deep passes in the 47-7 Homecoming rout of San Marcos. The elder Tenorio is LHS’s third leading tackler on a Braves’ defense that has surrendered just 39 points in all four league games.
Christian Tenorio will likely lock up with Ty Hernandez of Cabrillo, who is credited for 20 pass deflections according to Max Preps. Mason Townes also will likely assist in trying to slow him down, as the safety/wide receiver has a team-high two interceptions – both of them coming against San Marcos.
More versatility from Coleman
While the latest star from the Coleman household has provided huge runs and receptions on offense, he’s equally been stout on defense.
He’s tied for the team lead in tackles with Cullin Ranney at 56. Coleman, though, is tops on the Braves with 14 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 9.5 sacks.
Look for him to cross paths with CHS running back Tito Miza, the Conqs’ leading rusher with 706 yards, five touchdowns and an average of 4.1 yards per game.