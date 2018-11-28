Lompoc High grad Toa Taua, a running back at Nevada, was voted the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.
Taua is the first Wolf Pack player to earn one of the conference's top individual awards since Nevada joined the Mountain West in 2012.
According to the conference, Taua is the eighth running back to be named Mountain West Freshman of the Year and first since San Diego State’s Ronnie Hillman in 2010.
Taua led Nevada with 816 rushing yards this season.
The Wolf Pack is 7-5 and awaiting a bowl berth.
Taua also has a team-high six rushing touchdowns. The 816 rushing yards are 10th-most among freshman running backs nationally.
In the Mountain West, Taua led all freshmen in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game (68.0) and is ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards per carry (5.23) among all classes.
Taua is tied for fifth on the team with 20 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown. The former Brave also completed four passes for 93 yards on the season, including a 73-yard touchdown pass against Portland State on Aug. 31.
Nevada's 7-5 regular-season record is its best since 2014, when the Wolf Pack also went 7-5.
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison is the Defensive Player of the Year.
The Broncos and Bulldogs are scheduled to meet Saturday night in the Mountain West Conference title game in Boise, Idaho.
Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe is the conference's Special Teams Player of the Year and Utah State coach Matt Wells is the Coach of the Year.
Paso Robles grad Josh Oliver is the Mountain West's First Team tight end.