In a match-up that figures to stir high interest among many football fans on the Central Coast, Righetti will play Lompoc at 7 p.m. Friday night at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for us," Righetti coach Tony Payne said as his team worked out Thursday. "Lompoc is the most consistently successful football program in the area."
"We've really been looking forward to this game," said Righetti running back Kidasi Nepa. "Lompoc has a lot of great athletes."
Both teams had a lot of success last year. Lompoc rolled to another league title, this time the championship of the revamped Channel League. Righetti, meanwhile, made it to the Division 2 championship game in the Warriors' first year in the CIF Central Section.
The Braves went out in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs. They have since been bumped down to Division 5 in the Southern Section. Righetti remains in the Central Section's Division 2.
Lompoc drubbed Righetti 42-0 in 2017, the last time the teams played, but that seems irrelevant as far as the match-up Friday night goes.
Righetti’s @jakexsteels says the focal point in Friday’s game against @LompocFootball is containing the Braves’ rushing attack. pic.twitter.com/EdNt8N3XWH— SMTSportsDesk (@SMTSportsDesk) August 30, 2019
For one, the Warriors have a crunching ground game that features their own version of Mr. Outside, Nepa who is adept at breaking long runs along end, and Mr. Inside, Christian Roseborough who picked up substantial yardage with regularity between the tackles in Righetti's 42-7 win at Santa Maria last week.
Lompoc senior Cameron Iribarren established himself as a top quarterback in the area last year. Iribarren was hurt early in the Braves' 24-7 win over Simi Valley last week. He is almost certainly out for Friday night.
"We've been practicing, operating on the assumption that he will play," said Payne.
"I hope he will be able to. He's a (heck of an) athlete and a great kid."
Righetti junior Kidasi Nepa says Lompoc’s athletes will be tough to contain Friday. But, with Nepa and the other weapons on the Warriors, @RighettiFB has some elite athletes too. pic.twitter.com/Uew42m1y79— SMTSportsDesk (@SMTSportsDesk) August 30, 2019
Freshman Cavin Ross stepped in after Iribarren went down. Ross completed half of his 10 passes, for 36 yards.
Though Payne, Nepa and Jake Steels, a dynamic deep threat for Righetti who caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Logan Mortensen last week, said what Lompoc has going for it was, well, everything, Steels said, "Lompoc's running game is what we really need to contain."
Lompoc has had a series of prolific running backs go through there, the latest being Toa Taua who had a standout freshman year at Nevada in 2018.
The Braves have also had a consistently sturdy defense the past several years.
Veteran Lompoc coach Andrew Jones has said Righetti's prolific Pistol Wing-T offense is difficult to simulate in practice. This year, the Braves will have to deal with what figures to be a balanced Warriors offense.
Besides Righetti running for 386 yards last week, Mortensen threw for 273.
No Central Coast team except Arroyo Grande has beaten Lompoc since 2010, Jones' first year there. Jones has 101 career wins at Lompoc.
Other games: St. Joseph (1-0) at Bakersfield Garces Memorial (0-1). The Knights will make their season road debut against a traditionally tough Rams team. San Marcos (1-0) at Santa Maria (0-1). The Saints will try to get in the 2019 win column against the improved Royals, who beat Santa Paula 36-14 last week. Cabrillo (0-1) at Nipomo (1-0), San Luis Obispo High School. This one was moved because of on-going construction at the Nipomo stadium. The Titans won a close one against Santa Ynez last week, 23-21. Bishop Diego drubbed Cabrillo 51-6. Santa Ynez (0-1) at Carpinteria (0-0). The Pirates will try for their initial 2019 win against the Warriors in another edition of this long-standing, friendly North County rivalry.
Photos: Righetti holds final practice before Friday's game at Lompoc
