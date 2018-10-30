Here comes that Orange County hurdle for Lompoc High football once again.
In the last two seasons, a team from the O.C ended the Braves’ pursuit of a CIF Southern Section title in the postseason: El Toro last season and Corona del Mar in 2016.
Now, LHS – the No. 3 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs – drew a first-round battle against Capistrano Valley from Mission Viejo. And as head coach Andrew Jones described it, the Cougars will be a stout challenger.
“They come from a tough league. They were in every game. They’re battle tested,” Jones said by phone on Tuesday afternoon. “They’re one of the toughest first-round opponents that I can think of.”
Except this time, Lompoc won’t need to take a four- to five-hour bus ride through the Los Angeles traffic to get to the game. The Cougars will be coming to Huyck Stadium to open the D3 playoffs this Friday at 7 p.m.
Jones and the Braves can both breathe a sigh of relief knowing that LHS won’t have to go far to open the playoffs.
“Our guys won’t back down. But it’s just a matter of execution,” Jones said.
He added that there’s this fact that involves the Cougars: They’ve played most of their games on sprint turf, but on Friday they’ll play on grass. Most first-round opponents against the Braves have historically had trouble with gaining their footing on the Huyck Stadium grass – especially teams that play on a turf surface at their home.
Yet, it’s not guaranteed that this game will be a cake walk for the Braves. In fact, Jones believes this will still be a major challenge – and a game that requires fundamentally sound football on the Braves’ side.
“They’re probably going to complete some passes. But if we can get their guys on the ground, even if it’s five yards, then that can help us,” Jones said.
The Cougars hail from the South Coast League, the same league that has El Toro and CIF-SS DI playoff qualifier Mission Viejo. Capistrano Valley got to 7-3 overall by relying on a high-powered offense that averaged 36.6 points per game.
But the Cougars did take a tumble toward the end of the year. After jetting to a 6-0 start which included a 28-14 win over Yorba Linda (8-2), Capo Valley went 1-3 the rest of the way – with its only victory in that span against El Toro during last Friday’s season finale.
And there’s this additional hurdle the Braves must surpass: Going against a Cal commit.
While CV quarterback Nathan Manning won’t be playing football for the Golden Bears, he’s still heading to the Berkeley University as a baseball commit. Manning is the primary conductor of the Cougars’ offensive orchestra, finishing with 2,728 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Lompoc has struggled against teams with a future Golden Bear in the past come playoff time.
In 2015, Lompoc fell 34-31 against a Thousand Oaks team led by quarterback Max Gilliam – who committed to Cal for the 2016 class and played one season there before transferring to UNLV before the 2018 season. The following year, the Braves lost an 18-point lead in the 35-34 loss to Corona del Mar, which was led by 2017 Cal quarterback commit Chase Garbers.
Jones says he’s seen a lot of good things out of Manning in watching his film.
“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Jones said of him. “He can swing it. He’s made a lot of great plays and they got a handful of wide receivers to throw to. We’ve got to keep their offense off the field as much as we can.”
Outside of Manning, Lompoc will have two wide receivers who reached double digits in touchdown catches to prepare for: Blake Morgan, who has reached the end zone 11 times, and Jack Haley, who leads the team with 13 touchdowns.
Yet, the Cougars will be going against a Braves team that’s been stockpiled on ball hawks on defense.
Six different Braves have snatched an interception during their 8-2 and 5-0 Channel League season according to Max Preps. Andrew Galindo is tops on LHS with five interceptions, while Oscar Tenorio and Nick Dominguez both have three picks to follow Galindo.
And a big CV offensive line will have to game plan against Leondre Coleman on defense, the same Coleman who leads Lompoc in tackles for a loss (14) and sacks (9.5).
Overall, LHS knows this won’t be like any first-round challenge they’ve seen. Yet, they know in the playoffs, every team will play their best game – something the Braves will aim to do this Friday.
“If we’re going to make a run, we’ve got to beat quality teams,” Jones said.
The game will be broadcast online by FoxSports West's Prep Zone.