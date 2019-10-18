Nine years of winning consecutive league games gone.
And Lompoc football’s reign of victories – which began in the Los Padres League and stretched to the Channel League last season – ended at the hands of Santa Barbara.
While the Braves managed to erase an early 21-7 hole, Lompoc never led and fell to the Dons 27-21 on Friday night at Huyck Stadium.
Lompoc’s last league loss? That came in 2010, which was Andrew Jones’ first season as varsity head coach and against former LPL member Templeton.
Fast forward to a brisk Friday night and a sea of white, green and gold players beamed excitedly near the south end zone – realizing they just toppled last year’s Channel League champion and a Braves team that had won their first seven C.L games.
The win also marked the first time Dons head coach J.T Stone got the better end against Lompoc.
“We’ve been working hard to beat this team,” Stone said. “When the Channel League brought them in, we knew it would be a challenge for us. I’m happy for these boys, we’ve never beaten a caliber team like this.”
Santa Barbara went to the air right away against a stout Braves secondary that snatched six interceptions one week ago against Dos Pueblos. Wisconsin commit Deacon Pe’a Hill found Moki Nacario all by himself on the left side, trekking his way to the end zone on the 69-yard bomb. Nacario, though, was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after throwing the ball toward a Braves defender.
The Dons went on to score on their next possession, turning to Hill’s massive 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to barrel into the end zone for the 1-yard score, extending the lead to 14-0.
Lompoc (5-3 overall, 2-1 in the C.L) would turn to its traditional staple: The running game.
Leondre Coleman and Sheldon Canley busted out gritty runs to place LHS inside the Dons’ red zone. It was the former who converted on two fourth down situations, including a fourth-and-two from the SB 6-yard line that cut the lead to 14-7.
The Dons, though, went back to the Hill-Nacario connection to help end the second – as the duo connected on a 10-yard strike to take the 21-7 lead into halftime.
Hill went deep early and often against a stacked Braves secondary. But in the second half, he had two deep passes swatted and got intercepted on the first play of the third quarter by Tyler Rounds. Hill, though, went with brain trust and not heavily on arm trust to manage the rest of the game.
“They run a three-safety high with that nickel, so we had a lot of routes to throw over the top and hold that safety,” Hill said. “We just had to adjust to it in the second half and throw shorter routes.”
Hill remained confident in the guys he had at his disposal.
“We didn’t have a guy to throw away from (on Lompoc’s side). Every guy we had could outmatch theirs,” Hill said.
Lompoc rallied back to tie things at 21-all with Cavin Ross connecting with Cailin Daniels on a 25-yard strike and Canley scoring from inside the 5-yard line.
However, not only did the Dons tack on two late field goals but blocked a 43-yard attempt to help seal the win.
Jones and the Braves dealt with injuries and what he called a rough start to the practice week. Injury wise, Oscar Tenorio nursed a bad leg but still broke off one 60-yard run during the fourth quarter. Coleman had to leave the game from what looked like a fractured hand.
Jones, though, gave the Dons praise and acknowledged the effort of the Braves despite their string of injuries.
“Our guys fought. But the bottom line, there’s no excuses. Just facts: They were the better team,” Jones said of Santa Barbara. “They outcoached us and outplayed us and I tip my hat to Santa Barbara, they were the better team.”
4th and 2...and @Alpha_Coleman17 gets Lompoc on the board for the first time tonight.
