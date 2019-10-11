Now that's Lompoc High football.
After an up-and-down start to the 2019 season, the Braves have hit their stride.
Lompoc played to form Friday night in a dominant performance against Dos Pueblos, smothering the Chargers from the opening kick until the final whistle sounded in a 56-0 victory on Homecoming night.
Lompoc came away with six interceptions on defense as Dos Pueblos used three quarterbacks on the night. Senior Joe Schumer intercepted three passes, senior Luke Gardner picked off two and middle linebacker Jed Rantz intercepted another.
Rantz hammered Dos Pueblos starting quarterback Josiah Severson on the third play from scrimmage for the Charger and the junior would not return.
The Lompoc secondary then feasted on the backup quarterbacks. Schumer's first two interceptions set up the Braves in prime scoring position inside the 20. His third pick ended a Dos Pueblos scoring threat just before halftime.
"I've been waiting for my opportunity and I kind of came up big tonight," Schumer said. "Dos Pueblos is a good team but we came out and had the right defensive mindset from the start. I was in the right place at the right time...
"It feels good. We came into the season wanting to be the best secondary in the area and I think we kind of proved that right there. I don't think anybody can really hang with us."
.@LompocFootball’s @SCHUM3R after his three-INT night in Lompoc’s 56-0 win over DP. Cameo from @Rantz_Jed #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/BfeVIfpyAY— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 12, 2019
The Braves scored on the second play from scrimmage, a 62-yard touchdown run from Sheldon Canley Jr., and didn't let off the gas.
Canley had 165 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.
"Sheldon is a pretty dynamic back and he's got a lot of potential," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said of his sophomore back. "He's got some second-level speed there and once gets in the open not too many people are going to be able to catch him. He's definitely not scared and, obviously with the pedigree in the family there."
Canley's father was a running back at Lompoc High, then Hancock College and San Jose State before playing in the NFL.
Freshman quarterback Cavin Ross threw four touchdown passes for the Braves.
Unofficially, Ross completed 7-of-9 passes for 120 yards and the four touchdowns. On the Braves' second drive, set up by a Joker Dickerson kick return, Ross found junior Christian Duarte-Tenorio on a 9-yard quick slant for his first touchdown toss, giving Lompoc a 14-0 lead.
Ross later flipped a shovel pass to fullback Adam Lazaro, giving Lompoc a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Schumer then intercepted his second pass of the night to set up Leondre Coleman's 1-yard touchdown run.
Luke Gardner came up with a pass tipped by Schumer and that play led to Sheldon Canley's 34-yard touchdown run on the very next play.
Ross then went deep for junior receiver Cailin Daniels, who was wide-open down the seam, for a 45-yard touchdown pass.
Ross then went back to Duarte-Tenorio on the very same slant play, this time for a 19-yard touchdown.
Ross played just the first series of the second half, giving way to backup Bradley Waite, who also engineered a scoring drive, which was capped by a short Tyler Rounds touchdown run.
The win gives Lompoc a three-game win streak and moves them to 2-0 in Channel League play and 5-2 overall.
The Braves figure to have their stiffest test of the league season set for next Friday with a home game against Santa Barbara and quarterback Deacon Hill, who is committed to Wisconsin. Santa Barbara beat Santa Ynez 34-0 Friday ight to move to 2-0 in Channel League games and 5-2 overall.
Lompoc offensive lineman Jacob Nunez, who is verbally committed to Arizona State, was named the Homecoming king. Ayziah Simmons, a soccer and track standout, was crowned the Homecoming queen at halftime.
Lompoc senior star running back and linebacker Leondre Coleman appeared the injure his shoulder Friday, but Jones hopes to have him available for Friday's game.