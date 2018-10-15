Lompoc football is officially in a class of its own in the Channel League.
Using a stout defensive display that saw three interceptions by Drew Galindo, the Braves pulled away 28-11 over Santa Barbara in a rare Saturday night game held at Santa Barbara City College.
The win improved the Braves’ record to 3-0 in league games – making them the lone unbeaten league team left in the Channel League. And with the next two games at Huyck Stadium against San Marcos (2-6) and Cabrillo (0-8) the Braves could be looking at their eighth straight season of running through a league season unbeaten under head coach Andrew Jones.
But it was Galindo’s hands and reaction skills that impressed Jones the most via text message.
“Galindo struggled on the first couple of series, but settled in after that and played great,” Jones said.
And a Braves defense that was once plagued by mistackles and assignment lapses on the field during the early part of the year has looked much different in recent weeks – with only 32 points allowed through three league games.
“Defense stepped it up. Coach Dustin Davis had a great plan mixing up the coverage and fronts pre-snap,” Jones said.
Speaking about the victory at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at Giavanni’s in Orcutt on Monday, Galindo broke down what he saw on each takeaway.
“First one, it just fell in my hands,” Galindo said. “Luke Gardner played that hitch route really good and, luckily, the ball deflected off of that receiver’s hands and it fell into mine. On the second one, I saw a dig route coming in from the outside receiver. I saw the quarterback read right and I just fell on that dig.”
On the last pick, Galindo once again read the quarterback’s eyes.
“It was trips to the left side. It was the same from the quarterback: He read left but then right. I saw the ball in the air and went for it,” Galindo said.
Offensively, Jones said Leondre Coleman and Galindo ran the ball well against the Dons. He said the blocking up front had to change its ways during the game.
“Our guys were whiffing on blocks. But in the second half we got it fixed and rolled,” Jones said.
Lompoc will now take on San Marcos this Friday on Homecoming night.