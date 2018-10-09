Many in the Lompoc Valley came out to purchase tacos on Saturday at Riverbend Park to support Jorge Araujo, father of aspiring professional soccer player and Lompoc’s own Julian Araujo.
Now, the former Lompoc Brave soccer star and family members have sent their thanks to the community for supporting an ailing father.
Jorge Araujo was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. His son, who is currently finding his way on the soccer field for the Los Angeles Galaxy’s reserve team (L.A. Galaxy II), first announced on his Twitter page that he and his family were launching a taco fundraiser with the proceeds going to the family.
Araujo tells The Record there were flocks of people in Lompoc who came out to support the family and enjoy a day of tacos and support for Jorge Araujo.
“Really good turnout,” Araujo said by phone on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s amazing how the community came together.”
Araujo played two seasons of soccer and football at LHS before pursuing his pro soccer goals. He recently wrapped up his experience at Arizona’s Barca Academy before latching on with the Galaxy II.
Araujo’s aunt Martha Martinez was among the family members who extended her gratitude toward the Lompoc residents who came to support the family.
“It was an amazing scene,” Martinez said by phone on Tuesday. “We are so grateful the community came out.”
She also sent this message that came from the Araujo family:
“We are forever thankful and at a loss of words to express to each and every one of you our most sincere thanks for all you have done for us. Our family truly appreciates the kindness, generosity and the community coming together to help our cause. We are very blessed to know each that our community is thinking about us. We will forever keep you all in our hearts.
“It is a heartwarming and uplifting experience to see the outpouring of support from our community,” the note continued. “A very special thanks to the organizers, the volunteers, the servers, the delivery people and to all who purchased a ticket or made a donation. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
The family has also started a GoFundMe, which can be found at gofundme.com/jorge-araujo