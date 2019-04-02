Pioneer Valley scored some payback Tuesday night.
The Panthers, hosting Nipomo in an Ocean League boys volleyball match, avenged an early-season loss to the Titans by scoring a sweep at home.
Nipomo defeated Pioneer Valley 3-2 last month, but the Panthers scored a 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 win over the Titans on Tuesday.
Pioneer Valley improved to 5-2 in Ocean League matches.
Ebba Tefera was unstoppable for the Panthers, smashing 18 kills across the three sets. He also had seven digs.
Shamar Arriola added eight kills for the Panthers and Nickolas Equiha ad five kills and five blocks.
The Panthers host Santa Maria in another Ocean League match on Thursday at 6 p.m.
St. Joseph 3, Templeton 0
St. Joseph routed Templeton in an Ocean League match, winning 25-9, 25-19, 25-22.
Angel Ortiz led the Knights with eight kills and 12 ace serve. Senior Jack Blackburn added three blocks and sophomore Steven Vasquez had five kills.
"It was a great all-around team win," St. Joseph coach Josh Wong said.
San Luis Obispo 3, Righetti 0
The Tigers swept the Warriors (10-10, 0-4) 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 in a Mountain League match at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
Tanner Scott led Righetti with 14 kills. Ryan Lucas racked up five kills and three blocks.
Softball
Valley Christian Academy 34, Maricopa 0 (two innings)
The Lions made quick work of Maricopa – only needing two innings before the rain fell on Tuesday night.
Randy Stanford said VCA scored 23 runs in the first inning before adding 11 more to seal the early rout.
Savannah Trenkle pitched the complete two inning game – only needing to strike out three batters and surrendered zero hits. At the bat, Trenkle smashed a grand slam to help ignite the scoring frenzy in the first inning.
Kyra Tullos, who one week ago completed the hitting cycle against Shandon, hit a double that drove two runners home. Caylee Smith hit a single during the game and Malia Bullock added one single that drove in two more Lions.
Stanford said the bulk of the Lions’ scoring came via walks.
Nipomo 10, Orcutt Academy 0 (5 innings, run rule)
Nipomo freshman right-hander Key-annah Pu-a pitched a no-hitter, and the Titans (7-5, 2-1) rolled to an Ocean League win over the Spartans (7-6, 0-3) at Nipomo.
The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.
Pu'a struck out nine and walked three. Karley Camacho backed Pu'a with two home runs and four RBIs. Micayla Mendez hit a solo homer for the Titans.
Citrus 8, Hancock 1
The Owls sent the Bulldogs (8-13) to their third straight loss with a non-league win at Hancock.
Emily Paredez went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Owls, who out-hit the Bulldogs 12-5. Mackenzie Caspian doubled home Zaiden Bakke in the fourth for the Hancock run.
Baseball
Valley Christian Academy 10, Maricopa 0 (five innings)
The Lions baseball team earned the 10-run shutout of Maricopa on Tuesday behind a strong pitching performance by Tim Trenkle on the hill.
Trenkle fanned 10 batters and didn’t allow a single walk against the Indians. Outside of the hill, Trenkle drove in two runners on a single.
Jared Moore went two-for-two with one RBI. Juan Perez had one hit that brought two Lions home. Dylan Fulton finished with one hit as well, also luring two of his teammates home.
Dunn 6, Dos Pueblos 5 (8 innings)
John San Jule stole home with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to give the Earwigs a dramatic extra-innings win over the Chargers at Dunn to open the Central Coast Tournament.
Dunn (11-3) rallied twice late to stun Dos Pueblos (9-8-1).
With Dunn down 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Brandon Lawrence forced extra innings iwth a one-out solo home run to center.
Nico Martinez put the Chargers back ahead, 5-4, with a single to left that plated Kris Alvarado from second base in the top of the eighth.
Lawrence walked on four pitches with the bases loaded to tie the game. Then San Jule pulled off his steal of home.
Ethan Cloyd went 3-for-4 with a double for the Earwigs. San Jule was 3-for-5, and Lawrence went 2-for-3.
Cloyd extended his hitting streak to 20 games. San Jule has hit in 19 straight. Cloyd has 32 hits during his hitting streak. San Jule has 34.
Santa Barbara City College 10, Hancock College 8 (10 innings)
Jake Shusterich tied the game for the Bulldogs with a three-run homer to cap a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth, but the Vaqueros ultimately sent the Bulldogs (14-15, 6-7) to their fifth straight defeat in this Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock.
After Shusterich forced extra innings with his blast, Boston Hubbarrd delivered the winning hit for SBCC, a two-run single in the top of the 10.
Patrick Cauffield went 4-for-5, with two doubles, for SBCC. Reed Odland went 3-for-5 for Hancock.
Boys tennis
Orcutt Academy 5, Nipomo 0
The Spartans (11-4, 8-3) won a rain-shortened Ocean League match at Nipomo.
Orcutt Academy was leading in three matches when the match was called. The No. 1 doubles match between the teams was rained out completely. The Spartans had the five points they needed to clinch the win when the match ended.
Matthew Lopez, Aidan Crawley, Kenyon Childs, Kyle Quinlan and William Jin all notched a single win for Orcutt.
The Spartans will play their Ocean League finale Thursday against Santa Maria at the Minami Center, the Saints' home site, and then wll play an out-of-section match at Cabrillo Friday to finish the regular season.
Boys golf
Arroyo Grande 206, St. Joseph 231
Owen Avrit was the medalist at the Santa Maria Country Club by shooting a 38.
On the Knights’ side, Caleb Rodriguez was the top golfer after shooting a 40. Chase Gamble followed Rodriguez with a 42. Grayson Arnsdorf (47), Henry Adam (51) and Ryan Cossa (57) were the Knights’ other top five scorers.