Local athletic organizations hopeful for fundraising through fireworks sales amid COVID-19 pandemic

High School: San Luis Obispo

Height: 6-7

Weight: 260

Class: 2021

Offers (21):

UCLA (COMMITTED)

Michigan

Virginia

Northwestern

SMU

Baylor

UNLV

Northern Arizona

Iowa State

Arizona

Cal

Michigan State

Washington State

Kansas State

Yale

Princeton

Utah

Colorado

Oregon State

Cal Poly

Arizona State

Cole picks UCLA

We have our first commitment since we started tracking offers in May as SLO standout Thomas Cole picks UCLA.

This wasn't a huge shock as there were quite a few rumblings that Cole was going to go with the Bruins and he made his announcement Sunday afternoon.

"I would like to thank all the schools that were so active in my recruitment. Special thanks to all my coaches and trainers that have helped me get to where I am at today. Special thanks to my family for their sacrifices in making my dream a reality," Cole said on Twitter.

"To my future teammates, I look forward to working hard and going onto the field with each and every one of you! I am excited to announce my commitment to the UCLA Bruins!"

Cole, who has played OL/DL at SLO, will likely be an OT at UCLA.

The Bruins have produced some top quality NFL talent from the offensive line position over the last few years, including 2018 first-round pick Kolton Miller of the Las Vegas Raiders.

UCLA has gone 7-17 in the last two seasons under current head coach Chip Kelly, who went 46-7 in his four seasons at Oregon before coaching two NFL franchises.

The Details

Thomas Cole is a football recruit from San Luis Obispo High School. To be a little more specific, Cole is one of the most highly sought after football recruits in San Luis Obispo County history. Cole, who plays both DL and OL with the Tigers, projects as an offensive tackle at the next level. And it's looking like the class of 2021 standout can play at the next level just about where ever he wants. He currently has 21 offers including a slew of B1G 10 schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Northwestern. We don't see too many B1G offers around these parts.

Cole is one of the top offensive or defensive linemen in the entire Central Section. It's a shame he projects more as an OL in college because he's a monster on defense. He has that rare combination of power, athleticism and pure talent with a relentless motor. He looked like Nick or Joey Bosa against some of the Central Section competition this year.

But he certainly has the frame for an offensive tackle at 6-foot-7. So I wouldn't be worried about what side of the ball he plays on, with his combination of size, passion and skill, he'll be playing major college football on the biggest stage soon enough.