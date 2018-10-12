Joe Bailey
1. Righetti (7-1, 2-0)
2. Lompoc (5-2, 2-0)
3. St. Joseph (5-2, 1-0)
4. Arroyo Grande (6-2, 1-1)
5. Nipomo (5-2, 2-0)
6. Santa Ynez (4-3, 1-1)
7. Pioneer Valley (4-3, 2-0)
8. Dos Pueblos (4-3, 1-1)
9. San Luis Obispo (5-2, 1-1)
10. Santa Barbara (4-3, 1-1)
Lorenzo J. Reyna
1) Righetti (7-1): Now the real fun begins for the Warriors. Next two games are against heavyweights Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph – with someone coming away with the first-ever Mountain League championship.
2) Lompoc (5-2): The Braves blew past the traditional Channel League power Dos Pueblos last week – and an offensive lineman (Jacob Nunez) got some well-deserved love from the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table this past Monday because of wearing down the Chargers.
3) St. Joseph (5-2): The Knights stay neutral due to their bye. Their season finale against Righetti could be for the outright Mountain League title.
4) Arroyo Grande (6-2): The Eagles went back to their ground-and-pound blueprint with Kadin Byrne and James Gilmet to overcome the loss to the Knights in their 35-21 win over Paso Robles last Friday. Will definitely be fun to see how the AG defense handles itself against the Warriors’ explosive Pistol Wing-T this Friday night.
5) Nipomo (5-2): The Titans are back on track at the right time. The next two games (versus San Luis Obispo this Friday and Pioneer Valley the following week) involve huge Ocean League implications…with one of those three perhaps winning the first-ever outright O.L title.
6) Pioneer Valley (4-3): You could be looking at the battle of 3-0’s in the Ocean League next Friday if PV gets past Morro Bay and NHS survives SLO. Michael Bourbon has put together an All-Ocean League type of season. And the Panthers’ offensive line has come together at the right time.
7) San Luis Obispo (5-2): The Tigers get their first major O.L test in the form of the Titans this Friday. The SLO defense has surrendered 17 points or fewer in four games this season.
8) Santa Ynez (4-3): The Pirates have rode the defensive wave all season long. Offensively, Cash Transeth continues to carry the load.
9) Dos Pueblos (4-3): This Chargers team has struggled against superior opponents. All three of their losses were against teams that are a combined 18-4.
10) Santa Barbara (4-3): The Dons’ offense has been Jekyll and Hyde.
On the bubble:
Bishop Diego (3-5): Rougher schedule has simply not given the Cardinals any justice.
