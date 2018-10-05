Joe Bailey
1. Righetti (6-1, 1-0): The Warriors are, without question, the top team in the area. There's still room from improvement, but they've been consistently dominant throughout the entire season, and could easily be undefeated if it weren't for that late score allowed vs. Centennial in the 37-35 road loss.
2. Lompoc (4-2, 1-0): I've told y'all to never count out the Braves. And, look, here they are, sitting at 4-2 and the favorite to win the Channel League. I'll be at San Marcos tonight to see the Braves take on Dos Pueblos. Finally get to see them in action.
3. St. Joseph (5-2, 1-0): My thing with St. Joseph all season has been consistency. The Knights have looked unbeatable at times and beleaguered at others. They're off this week, then finish up the regular season with games against Atascadero, Paso Robles and Righetti.
4. Arroyo Grande (5-2, 0-1): It's been kind of a tumultuous season for the Eagles. They've played well, have had some injuries and lost a key defender in Jed Rantz, who's now enrolled at Lompoc High, but won't play again this season. They need to regroup with games remaining against Righetti, Paso Robles and Atascadero.
5. Santa Barbara (4-2, 1-0): I think the Dons are the second best team in the Channel League behind Lompoc. They've got a playmaking QB in Frank Gamberdella that should give other Channel League teams fits with his game-breaking ability. I really wanna see how Santa Ynez and coach Josh McClurg attack him tonight.
6. Nipomo (4-2, 1-0): The Titans have cooled off a bit after their hot start, but I think are still the Ocean League favorite, unless Pioneer Valley continues to rise.
7. Santa Ynez (3-3, 0-1): After three seasons of fielding talented teams, the Pirates are grinding it out this year, fighting through injuries and squeezing every ounce they've got to get as many wins as they can in hopes of a playoff berth. A win over Santa Barbara would be huge tonight.
8. Dos Pueblos (4-2, 1-0): Others are higher on DP than I am, I think they're a spot behind Santa Barbara, but we'll find out who the better team is soon enough. I'd be shocked if the Chargers challenge Lompoc tonight.
9. Pioneer Valley (3-3, 1-0): The Panthers have strung together two very nice wins. They can't let up tonight against Templeton and maybe the game against Nipomo will be bigger than we all thought a few weeks ago.
10. San Luis Obispo (4-2, 0-1): The Tigers were on a roll before things came tumbling down against Pioneer Valley last week. They need to be on tonight against Santa Maria to make sure they don't fall to 0-2 in league.
Lorenzo
1) Righetti (6-1): Tony Payne finally got the upper hand against Paso Robles after years of torment from the Bearcats as a player. Junior quarterback Logan Mortensen was near flawless with 16-of-20 passing for 316 yards.
2) Lompoc (4-2): Defensive coordinator Dustin Davis calls his unit “The Regulators.” The Braves got two crucial interceptions in their first shutout win of the year.
3) St. Joseph (5-2): The Knights also got a weight lifted off of their shoulders by getting the better end of their game against Arroyo Grande; a team that’s had St. Joseph’s number over the years. The Knights’ defense held Kadin Bryne to just 89 total yards of offense.
4) Arroyo Grande (5-2): Two key losses for the Eagles last week: The road game versus the Knights, plus losing star linebacker Jed Rantz, who enrolled at Lompoc High as of last Tuesday.
5) Santa Barbara (4-2): Got back on track last Friday with the 48-0 trouncing of San Marcos.
6) Dos Pueblos (4-2): The Chargers also scored a shutout rout last Friday (42-0 over Cabrillo). But a big test looms at San Marcos High this Friday: The Lompoc Braves.
7) Nipomo (4-2): The Titans opened up Ocean League play with the rout of Santa Maria, the same Saints team that battled NHS the last two years for the Northern League title.
8) Pioneer Valley (3-3): By virtue of their win over previous top five San Luis Obispo, it’s time to welcome the Panthers back into the LCCN top 10.
9) San Luis Obispo (4-2): The Tigers ran into a thud against Pioneer Valley. Now hosts Santa Maria.
10) Santa Ynez (3-3): The defense is clearly there for the Pirates. Consistency on offense will be needed moving forward, though, for the rest of Channel league play.
On the bubble:
Bishop Diego (3-4): Boy things have gotten rough for the defending state champs. The last two losses were against two teams (San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s, Grace Brethren) that are a combined 11-3. Next up for the Cardinals? Unbeaten Camarillo.
Santa Maria (2-4): Can the Ocean League still be winnable after last Friday’s road block against Nipomo? The road trip this Friday is against a vastly improved SLO team.
Elliott Stern
1. Righetti
2. St. Joseph
3. Arroyo Grande
4. Lompoc
5. Dos Pueblos
6. Santa Barbara
7. Nipomo
8. Pioneer Valley
9. San Luis Obispo
10. Santa Ynez
Brian Stanley
1. Righetti (6-1, 1-0)
2. Lompoc (4-2, 1-0)
3. St. Joseph (5-2, 1-0)
4. Arroyo Grande (5-2, 0-1)
5. Dos Pueblos (4-2, 1-0)
6. Nipomo (4-2, 1-0)
7. Santa Barbara (4-2, 1-0)
8. San Luis Obispo (4-2, 0-1)
9. Santa Ynez (3-3, 0-1)
10. Mission Prep (6-0, 3-0)
Kenny
1. Righetti
2. St. Joseph
3. Arroyo Grande
4. Lompoc (these people can be interchangeable, really)
5. Santa Barbara
6. Pioneer Valley
7. San Luis Obispo
8. Santa Ynez
9. Nipomo
10. Dos Pueblos.