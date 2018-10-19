Try 1 month for 99¢
Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen looks for a receiver during Friday's game against Arroyo Grande. The Warriors beat the Eagles 46-24 for their first win over Arroyo Grande since 2009. Righetti heads into its bye week with an 8-1 record, with their last game set for Oct. 26 against rival St. Joseph. 

 Stan Rodriguez, Contributor

Joe Bailey

1. Righetti (8-1, 3-0): The Warriors are coming off another big win and finally have their bye week. We'll see how big the Logan Mortensen injury is at quarterback, but with Brandon Giddings at the helm the offense didn't miss a beat in last week's romp over AG. They're my pick to win the Mountain League, though we'll see how impressive St. Joe is tonight at Paso.

2. St. Joseph (6-2, 2-0): St. Joseph was solid against a winless Atascadero team last week, but a sluggish performance against Paso Robles could drop them in the rankings ahead of next week's game at Righetti. A loss tonight would be tough, dooming the Knights' chances of an outright league title. A St. Joseph loss tonight would clinch at least a share of the league title for Righetti. I would much rather prefer to see both teams 3-0 in league heading into next week's big game. 

3. Lompoc (6-2, 3-0): The Braves beat Santa Barbara last Saturday, but I expected more than the 28-11 defeat, which was less than Santa Ynez's margin of victory over the Dons (28-10). The Braves, though, have gotten through the tough part of their schedule, with San Marcos and Cabrillo left. 

4. Arroyo Grande (6-3, 1-2): The Eagles haven't been impressive in the Mountain League, but they're still a tough team to beat. 

5. Nipomo (6-2, 3-0): The Titans have done just fine since their string of bad beats to Bishop Diego and AG, but they've got a test tonight against the Panthers. I think Nipomo is the favorite, but the Panthers are gonna score an upset.

6. Santa Ynez (5-3, 2-1): The Pirates have gotten better as the season has gone along, but a tough game against DP lies ahead tonight. They've gotta win this win to virtually wrap up second place in the Channel League and a playoff spot. 

7. Pioneer Valley (5-3, 3-0): The Panthers are on a roll and I'm predicting it'll keep going against Nipomo tonight. 

8. Dos Pueblos (5-3, 2-1): The Chargers are tough and I think they're game at Santa Ynez is a tossup. That'll be a good one tonight. 

9. San Luis Obispo (5-3, 1-2): SLO had some momentum, but they've lost it. Another tough game against Templeton is on the docket tonight. That's another tossup for me, I'm going with Templeton in a bit of a stunner. I don't know if Templeton is a better team, but that offense is tough to handle and SLO's defense has been reeling lately. 

10. Santa Barbara (4-4, 1-2): The Dons are a bit like SLO, showing signs of promise followed by the let-down of unfulfilled potential. 

Brian Stanley

1. Righetti (8-1, 3-0)

2. Lompoc (6-2, 3-0)

3. St. Joseph (6-2, 2-0)

4. Nipomo (6-2, 3-0)

5. Arroyo Grande (6-3, 1-2)

6. Santa Ynez (5-3, 2-1)

7. Pioneer Valley (5-3, 3-0)

8. Dos Pueblos (5-3, 2-1)

9. San Luis Obispo (5-3, 1-2)

10. Santa Barbara (4-4, 1-2)

Kenny Cress

1. Righetti

2. St. Joseph

3. Arroyo Grande

4. Lompoc

5. Paso Robles

6. Nipomo

7. Pioneer Valley

8. San Luis Obispo

9. Santa Ynez

10. Santa Barbara

