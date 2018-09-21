With 92 yards to score and less than two minutes left, Cameron Iribarren found open lanes in the St. Joseph defense and called his own number – collecting three straight first downs on quarterback runs.
And then with 38 yards to score, Aldoberto Anguiano sent the football flying through the uprights for his field goal with less than 25 seconds left – lifting the Lompoc Braves to the 24-21 home win at Huyck Stadium on Friday over the St. Joseph Knights.
Lompoc High football continued two streaks on Friday: Consecutive wins over St. Joseph (14) and consecutive seasons of avoiding a losing streak during the regular season under head coach Andrew Jones. Brave teams have never lost consecutively in the Jones era.
And it was a game that saw LHS (3-2) nearly lose a 21-7 lead at halftime. But the Braves went back to a familiar identity: The ground game.
In reverting back to its pound-the-ball, control-the-time running attack, the Braves won the time of possession battle and turned to both Iribarren (173 rushing yards) and Leondre Coleman (78) to keep a potent Knights offense off the field as much as possible.
And on that last drive, LHS chose to ride the legs, not arm, of Iribarren.
“I just think our guys came out hungry,” Jones said. “Cam’s strength is his legs. We know it – and we had to take advantage of that.”
Iribarren broke down what he saw from the Knights defense in that final drive.
“They were running cover two and just knowing they thought we were going to run the ball, we pounded the rock anyway,” Iribarren said.
He did, though, choose to give praise to his placekicker.
“You’ve got to congratulate him, to be honest,” Iribarren said of Anguiano. “I’m just trying to help out the whole team and get in good field position. He came in to make that last field goal.”
The Braves began their first drive at the 27-yard line and marched to the end zone in 12 plays.
Coleman ignited the offense with not only his between-the-tackles running, but caught a 29-yard catch down the right sidelines while being guarded one-on-one. The junior ended the drive by punching it in from 3-yards out for the first score.
Lompoc ate up the clock and yards again on its next drive – as LHS turned to Cameron Iribarren’s legs instead of arm to move the chains. Iribarren, though, faked the handoff and rolled to his right before finding tight end Cullin Ranney wide open in the end zone, ending in an 8-yard touchdown reception and the two touchdown lead.
St. Joseph (4-2) showed some second quarter fight on the third Braves’ possession. Not only did the Knights force the punt, but Markus Frazier broke through the Braves’ punt team to block the attempt – which was later recovered by Michael Madrigal inside the Braves’ 10.
That drive, though, saw this rarity: Three straight offsides calls, including two on the Knights’ offense. But the latter offsides penalty was called on the Braves, moving the ball to the LHS seven. Darien Langley found an opening on the right side and finally got the Knights on the board.
The Braves were equally stout on defense as defensive coordinator Dustin Davis drew schemes against his former team for the first time. His unit surrendered just 38 passing yards to Chase Artopoeus in the first half and prevented Devin Guggia from crossing the end zone throughout the night. Coleman and Jovanny Lucatero combined for four sacks on the night, three from the former.
Just before the half, Lompoc marched its way down the field by sticking to the ground attack. Iribarren – with less than 30 seconds left in the second – called his own number and barreled through the end zone, rewarding LHS with another two-touchdown lead.
The second half momentum, however, swung toward the Knights’ way.
Artopoeus kept finding Trevor Cole with plenty of space, connecting five times for 77 yards on the evening. St. Joseph also went with some trickery by utilizing Billy Collins on misdirection handoffs.
Collins, who also plays tight end, went on to score a touchdown from 16 yards out to cut the Braves lead to 21-14. Then, late in the fourth, Artopoeus took a three-step drop, located Cole one-on-one in the end zone and connected on the 8-yard air strike, tying things up at 21.
But after the field goal, Coleman showed his attack mode side on defense: Blitzing from the right side and planting Artopoeus to the ground for the final sack of the evening.
Knights head coach Pepe Villasenor told his players how resilient they were at Huyck.
“We have to keep our heads up. This does nothing in regards to our goals,” Villasenor said.
He chose to pin this loss on himself.
“We have to be more disciplined and that loss is on me,” Villasenor said. “The boys played extremely hard and at the end of the day, we have to tip our hats to Lompoc. We have to learn from our mistakes and get ready for next week.”
Jones and Lompoc ended the evening by sending this message: Avoid counting the Braves out.
“We had people on the Central Coast doubting us, but we still believe we’re one of the top teams in the area,” Jones said.