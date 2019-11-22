FRESNO — The Knights needed just about everything to go right Friday night.
Just about everything went wrong.
Playing, perhaps, the most talented team in the section, No. 6 St. Joseph (9-4) committed three turnovers that turned into three San Joaquin Memorial (11-1) touchdowns and the Panthers cruised to a 46-21 win in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.
It always seemed the Knights were a play away from threatening the Panthers, but, in the end, they just couldn’t make it happen.
After the final whistle sounded, St. Joseph players and coaches huddled up as coach Pepe Villasenor rallied his team for the last time.
“What you gave your brothers, what you gave your community and your school, no one can take away,” Villasenor told his players. “You were supposed come in third place in the league; you were supposed to get knocked out in the first round (of the playoffs). No one can take that away. I know it burns now, but it burns because you worked so hard… Do not leave this stadium with your head down.”
St. Joseph’s seven-game win streak came to an end and the Knights complete their season with a 9-4 record, a CIF semifinal berth and a Mountain League championship.
“My heart goes out to the seniors, that’s really who you think about in a time like this,” Villasenor said afterwards. “The truth is, you have to take care of the football and you have to capitalize on opportunities against a very good team like that. I felt like if we could’ve converted some of those catches in the first half and capitalize in the red zone, this would’ve been a game and it wouldn’t have turned out like it did.”
Memorial raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first half before the Knights found any rhythm on offense.
St. Joseph quarterback Hunter Barnhart ripped off a 68-yard run and, after a facemask penalty, the Knights had the ball inside Memorial’s 10-yard line.
Two plays later, though, the Knights fumbled the ball away on the Memorial 5. The Panthers immediately marched down the field and went ahead 21-0 on a 95-yard drive.
On the second play of the ensuing drive, Barnhart threw a deep pass down the right sideline and the ball hit the receiver’s hands, but couldn’t be brought in for a catch. For a moment the play appeared to be a 90-yard touchdown, but ended up as an incompletion.
A few plays later, a Barnhart pass was tipped and ultimately intercepted by Seth Gonzales, who returned it to the St. Joseph 31.
The Panthers turned that into a 17-yard Mac Dalena touchdown catch and a 34-14 lead.
TJ Hall then intercepted another Barnhart pass and the Panthers converted that into a Finn Collins touchdown run to go up 40-14 with 9:29 left. Hall then caught a 53-yard touchdown pass for a 46-14 lead.
Devin Guggia ran in from three yards out with less than a minute left for the final score of the game.
St. Joseph had trouble stopping the Memorial offense even though the Knights did a good job against the talented receiving duo of Fresno State commit Dalena and Jalen McMillan, a Washington commit. The Panthers’ trio of running backs sliced through the Knight defense with consistency.
“I just feel proud of everyone I play with and I feel proud of all my coaches,” Guggia said after sharing a moment with teammates and family members on the field after the game ended. “I’m proud of all my brothers I played with. The outcome wasn’t good but we still played together and went through it together.”
Linebacker Michael Madrigal, another St. Joseph senior captain, also played his final high school football game.
“That team was a great team, no matter what anybody says,” Madrigal said of Memorial. “They have athletes and they can play. But I wouldn’t want it to go any other way. I went out with my brothers and I love them to death.”
Next week, No. 2 Memorial (11-1) will host No. 5 Tulare Western, which stunned previously unbeaten and top seeded Hanford 30-21 Friday, in the Division 2 title game.
