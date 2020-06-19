Julian Araujo, the Central Coast's soccer star, honors Lompoc area farmworkers with lunch
Julian Araujo, the Central Coast's soccer star, honors Lompoc area farmworkers with lunch

Professional soccer player and former Lompoc High School star Julian Araujo showed thanks to local farmworkers by having meals delivered to them in the fields Friday.

Araujo is a defender for the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer and is a former Lompoc student. Araujo last played for the Braves as a sophomore in 2017 before his pro soccer career.

Araujo was not present at the event, but his mother Lupe helped deliver the food with employees from Toro Loco restaurant on East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc.

"What made me want to do this was knowing that my dad came from Mexico to give his family a better living at a very young age and his first job here in the States was working at the fields," Araujo said Friday. "I know many of those men and women might come from Mexico and they pour their heart out to give the best to their family. People don’t realize what they go through and the importance of their work. They work when the sun comes up, till the sun goes down, so that we are able to have our fresh foods.

"I truly do appreciate everything they do. And without them, we all wouldn’t live the same."

Each meal came with a card of thanks from Julian, which, translated from Spanish to English, read:

"When the sun rises, you are working.

When the sun goes down, you continue working.

Thank you for working with your hands, your mind, and your heart, cultivating hope for future harvests.

Yes we can!"

Araujo and his Galaxy teammates are currently in Los Angeles preparing to restart the MLS season, which was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the MLS announced its season will resume with the MLS is Back Tournament at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. That tournament begins July 8.

Upon completion of the tournament, MLS plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in teams' home markets.

This is the second time Araujo has organized a meal for front-line workers as his hometown manages the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his mother arranged to have lunch and treats delivered to staff at Lompoc High on May 22.

