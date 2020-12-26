Jeff Monteiro retires after nearly 40 years in education

Jeff Monteiro and his wife have a lot of work to do.
Well, most of that work entails enjoying Jeff's recent retirement.
Monteiro has stepped away after nearly 40 years of teaching, coaching and administrating this month.
Monteiro has been Pioneer Valley High School's athletic director for the last two-plus years, helping the Panthers transition from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section.
But Monteiro, a Paso Robles High graduate, has been teaching and coaching in the Santa Maria Valley since the early 1980s. Monteiro played football at Hancock College and then began coaching football at Righetti High.
In 1984 and 1985 Monteiro was a varsity assistant under Bob Jimenez and then the JV head coach from 1986-87. He then joined Tom Hawkins' varsity staff at Righetti in 1988 before taking over as varsity head coach for Hawkins in 1992.
Monteiro stepped down as head coach in December of 1997 as Greg Dickinson took over the Righetti varsity program for the 1998 season. Since, Monteiro has coached a bit of everything and taught a bit of everything before taking the AD role in 2018.
Now Monteiro has some extra time to enjoy life away from the area high schools. (He's taught and/or coached at Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley).
"We have a bucket list," Monteiro said. "The Great Wall of China was on it, and actually was close to the top and was my wife’s favorite. But that's kind of looking further back on the list with everything going on now. We did spend 14 days in Italy a couple years ago and we just loved it. Hopefully we'll see more of Europe -- Portugal and Ireland. We want to go up and down the East Coast of the U.S. and hopefully take our grandchildren of some of these trips."
Monteiro was a bit of a late bloomer in education, getting his credential at age 26. He was at Righetti from 1984 to 2004, moving to Pioneer Valley when it opened up.
"I've always coached football and I was head wrestling coach for nine years," Monteiro said. "And I’ve done other things. I did track, was the weights coach, did intramurals. Teaching-wise, I mostly taught psychology, but did everything else from government to world history, economics and U.S. history.
"There were years I was teaching Drivers Ed. I taught P.E. and even had an art class."
Dan Ellington, the varsity head football coach at Santa Maria who was also the head coach at PVHS, got his start in coaching thanks to Monteiro, who helped Ellington join a staff.
"The district is losing someone very loyal to the kids, that’s what they’re losing with Jeff retiring," Ellington said. "Jeff has been student first and everything else second. He used to tell me that we had a lot in common, that we were too nice to be head football coaches. I don’t see how that’s possible, being too nice.
"But Jeff is just a really nice guy and he cared a lot about the kids. If it wasn’t for Jeff, I may never have been a coach if you think about it."
Monteiro says the coronavirus pandemic, which has virtually shut down high school athletics for a year, has been difficult on those working so closely with student-athletes. He believes there will be some sports this school year and is optimistic student-athletes will have those special moments back on the playing field, saying that is now the focus, eschewing the goals of wins or league championships.
"We have to figure out ways to pull this off in order to give the kids a great high school experience," Monteiro said, noting that transportation to and from games is one quagmire he doesn't see getting solved this year.
"But it should warm your heart knowing so many people are working that much harder to give kids these experiences," he added.
Anthony Morales has been named Monteiro's replacement at PVHS earlier this month.
A point of pride for Monteiro is seeing former players or students who have gone into education, noting there are several prominent coaches who he worked with when they were just starting out.
"I’m really getting a kick out of that, it's really, really neat to see all the people I've coached or taught get into education," Monteiro said. "I gave Dan his first coaching job. Tony Payne at Righetti, I was his high school coach. Paul Collier is a vice principal at Pioneer Valley. Chad McKenzie is the athletic director at Orcutt Academy. It's great."
Though he has a lot to look forward to in retirement, Monteiro says there's plenty to miss about his long run in education.
"The daily interaction with the people," he said. "There's some great colleagues, well not colleagues, they're friends. A guy like (former PVHS football coach) Johnny Ruiz. I see that guy on an everyday basis. Now I'm not going to. Dan Mather, our plant manager, has been amazing.
"The people is what you’re going to miss most, and being on campus with the coaches. We all got along and worked well together."
