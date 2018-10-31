It's football playoff time again, but this year there will be a different look for area teams.
Several area teams, for the first time, will take part in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. Some area teams stayed in the Southern Section. The Central Section format calls for the higher seed to draw the home game every time.
Here's a summary of the first-round games.
Central Section
Division I
Who: Fresno Bullard (4-6) at St. Joseph (8-2).
Where: Jay Will Stadium, St. Joseph High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Bullard outlook: No statistics were available for the Knights, who come into this one on a three-game winning streak. Bullard finished fourth, at 2-3, in the County Metro Athletic Conference.
St. Joseph outlook: These Knights are on a roll themselves, having won four straight by running the table in their inaugural Mountain League season with a 4-0 league mark. St. Joseph is coming off a 27-21 win over Foster Road rival Righetti for the league championship. The Chase Artopoeus-to-Trevor Cole pass connection has been a constant for St. Joseph. Devin Guggia is a productive running back, and the defense has made some key stops, with Cole and EJ Brinez picking off passes last week and Markus Frazier making plays on the defensive line.
How the game shapes up: This match-up of the Knights should go St. Joseph's way. This is a No. 5 vs. No. 12 match-up.
Division II
Who: Pioneer Valley (6-4) at Bakersfield Stockdale (5-5).
Where: Stockdale High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Pioneer Valley outlook: Michael Bourbon is the leader in a group of reliable running backs for the No. 10 Panthers, who average 237 yards a game on the ground. Fullback Oskar Ruiz is a reliable swing pass option for QB Jayson Garcia. Linemen Antonio Escobedo and Alejandro Zepeda, along with DB Steven Fuerte, help lead a defense that was solid for the most part in Ocean League play. The Panthers were the runners-up to Nipomo in those teams' inaugural Ocean League season.
Stockdale outlook: The No. 7 Mustangs don't average a lot of yards, 256 a game, but they put up an average of 25 points an outing. Their defense, though, gives up 28 a game. Junior quarterback Evan Burkhart (76 yards a game) and senior RB Kilyn Davidson (58) account for almost all of Stockdale's rushing yardage. Junior Jeremy Gradowitz (31 receptions, 365 yards) and senior Brandon Dunn (24, 308) account for most of the team's reception yardage.
How the game shapes up: This one figures to be close. Pioneer Valley has shown well when it's played on the road. Whoever can avoid the key mistake figures to win. Kicker Edgar Zacarias sends most of his kickoffs into the end zone, so that figures to be a big plus for the Panthers.
Who: Bakersfield Frontier (2-8) at Nipomo (8-2).
Where: Nipomo High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Frontier outlook: The Titans have lost six straight, including all four of their Southwest Yosemite League games. Their passing-to-rushing yards are about even, 155 yards a game to 131. Ernest Jackson (52 yards a game) and Clayton Kyle (51) are the leading rushers. Kolten Baker (49 yards a game) and Kyle (34) are the leading receivers. The defense gave up more than 30 points in all of the Titans' league games.
Nipomo outlook: These Titans spread the wealth around in their rushing and passing games. Ricky Iniguez is the leading ball carrier. He rushes for about 61 yards a game. MLB Jesse Garza and strong safety Anthony Perez help lead a defense that came on strong during the Ocean League campaign. Nipomo won all five of its league games.
How the game shapes up: This battle of the Titans figures to go to No. 6 Nipomo in its match-up against No. 11 Frontier. Whoever wins will be at No. 3 Righetti next week. Righetti drew a first-round bye.
Division III
Who: Santa Maria (3-7) at Visalia Mt. Whitney (6-4).
Where: Mt. Whitney High School.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: None.
Santa Maria outlook: The Saints have upped their game the past two weeks. The offense features mainly the running of RB Sammy Herrera and QB Dominick Martinez. DE Phillip Becerra helps spark an improved defense. The Saints, who won the Northern League championship and made it to the Division 12 championship game last year in their farewell to the Southern Section, have been hit hard by graduation and injuries.
Mt. Whitney outlook: QB Jaedyn Pineda has thrown 36 touchdown passes, and he has lots of options when it comes to who to throw to. Anthony Valencia has 14 TD catches and Mike Mckernan has 10. Offense has been the strongest part of the Pioneers' game.
How the game shapes up: When these teams played at Santa Maria during the regular season, the Pioneers incurred 22 accepted penalties and still rolled to a 56-15 win. Santa Maria's defense has improved a lot since then, but it figures to be a long night for the Saints.
Southern Section
Division 3
Who: Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley (7-3) at Lompoc (8-2).
Where: Huyck Stadium, Lompoc.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KPEG 100.9 FM.
Capistrano Valley outlook: The Cougars are ranked a lofty No. 78 among California high school teams. They won their first six games before going 1-3 in the tough South Coast League. QB Nathan Manning has thrown 41 touchdown passes this year. Jack Haley has caught 13 of those, Blake Morgan has pulled in 11 and Jake Meyer has caught nine.
Lompoc outlook: The Braves rolled to another league championship, this time with a 5-0 record in their first Channel League campaign. The offense mainly goes on the legs of RB Leondre Coleman, and the legs and arm of QB Cameron Iribarren. Coleman and Iribarren combine for nearly 200 yards a game rushing. Iribarren has reliable receivers to go to in Coleman, Ryan Morgan and Christian Tenorio. LBs Coleman and Cullin Ranney help lead a defense that has usually been steady.
How the game shapes up: The Braves have not fared well against Orange County teams, but playing this one at Huyck Stadium should give them a lift. Lompoc is at least as tough as any team in the area when it comes to playing at home.
Division 7
Who: Santa Ynez (6-4) at Covina Northview (10-0).
Where: Covina District Field.
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Broadcast: KUHL 1440 AM.
Santa Ynez outlook: The Pirates finished in a three-way tie for second place in their first season in the Channel League and their post-season reward was a first-round road game at the top overall seed. That said, Santa Ynez is happy to be in the playoffs after missing out the past three years despite going a combined 23-7. Santa Ynez will try to make a go of it in the first round with a running game that features RB Cash Transeth and a usually pretty reliable defense that LBs Vinny Vacca and Alex Lammers help spark. Mainstay Jasper Kadlec is a steady receiver.
Northview outlook: The 79th-ranked California high school team has a lot of everything. The Vikings have out-scored opponents by a combined 397-63 this year. QB James Jimenez has thrown 33 touchdown passes, and he is the leading rusher for an offense that runs for 154 yards a game. Deshon Thompson has 14 TD catches this year and Jamier Johnson has eight. Three Viking defenders average double figures tackles a game.
How the game shapes up: A good season for the Pirates figures to end at Northview.
Other games: Central Section, Division I: Sanger (7-3) at Arroyo Grande (7-3), 7 p.m.. No radio. Division III: Bakersfield South (6-4) at San Luis Obispo (7-3), 7 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN 1280. Southern Section, Division 4: Bishop Diego (4-6) at Saugus (7-3), 7 p.m. No radio. Division 5: Dos Pueblos (6-4) at Lawndale (8-2), 7 p.m. No radio. Division 7: Santa Barbara (6-4) at Culver City (8-2), 7 p.m. No radio.