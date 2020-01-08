It's about that time: Cabrillo and Lompoc meet in series of showdowns this week

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Well, in the Lompoc Valley at least. And no, it's not the holidays.

This week will feature a series of Lompoc-vs.-Cabrillo matchups in winter sports.

Things started Tuesday afternoon as the Lompoc and Cabrillo girls and boys soccer teams played in Channel League games. The Brave-Conquistadore showdowns will continue throughout the week.

After the Lompoc girls hosted Cabrillo and the Cabrillo boys hosted Lompoc in soccer, Cabrillo will host Lompoc in Channel League wrestling Wednesday night. A girls duel is scheduled for 6 p.m. and a boys duel is set for 7. Lompoc is not fielding an entire girls wrestling team this winter and it appears that Cabrillo has a large squad and should score some walk-over wins in that league duel.

The Lompoc-Cabrillo boys duel should be a competitive one.

Things then heat up Friday night as Cabrillo is scheduled to host the traditional girls-boys basketball doubleheader. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys game is slated to start around 7:30.

Cabrillo is the likely favorite in each of those contests.