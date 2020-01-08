It's about that time: Cabrillo and Lompoc meet in series of showdowns this week

It's the most wonderful time of the year.
Well, in the Lompoc Valley at least. And no, it's not the holidays.
This week will feature a series of Lompoc-vs.-Cabrillo matchups in winter sports.
Things started Tuesday afternoon as the Lompoc and Cabrillo girls and boys soccer teams played in Channel League games. The Brave-Conquistadore showdowns will continue throughout the week.
After the Lompoc girls hosted Cabrillo and the Cabrillo boys hosted Lompoc in soccer, Cabrillo will host Lompoc in Channel League wrestling Wednesday night. A girls duel is scheduled for 6 p.m. and a boys duel is set for 7. Lompoc is not fielding an entire girls wrestling team this winter and it appears that Cabrillo has a large squad and should score some walk-over wins in that league duel.
The Lompoc-Cabrillo boys duel should be a competitive one.
Things then heat up Friday night as Cabrillo is scheduled to host the traditional girls-boys basketball doubleheader. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys game is slated to start around 7:30.
Cabrillo is the likely favorite in each of those contests.
The first Round Table luncheon of the new year featured two first-time Athlete of the Week winners on Monday.
The Conquistadores girls team entered the week with a record of 8-7 on the season while Lompoc's girls started the week at 5-10.
The Conqs started league play Tuesday night at Dos Pueblos. The Lompoc girls tipped off league play Tuesday against San Marcos.
The Cabrillo boys entered the week with a record of 11-6. The Conquistadores, in their first year under coach Steven Coleman, have been particularly competitive in an early-season slate that features plenty of tournament action.
The Conquistadores won seven straight games at one point and captured the title at the 77th annual Nordhoff Tournament in early December. The Conqs then played at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament and went 2-2 last month.
Reggie Orr, a standout sophomore, was named to the All-Tournament Team then. Hayden Jory was named the Nordhoff Tournament MVP and Jeremy Hicks was named to the All-Tournament team last month.
The Lompoc boys entered the week at 5-8. Their best win may be the one over Paso Robles (8-9), a 69-52 win last month. The Braves tipped off Channel League play Tuesday night against San Marcos.
Cabrillo's boys started league play at home Tuesday night with a game against Dos Pueblos. The Lompoc boys played San Marcos.
The Cabrillo girls water polo team is slated to play at Santa Ynez Thursday at 3:15 p.m. in a Channel League game.
Lompoc and Cabrillo boys wrestlers are scheduled to compete at the Santa Ynez Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Santa Ynez High School.
