"His presence will definitely be missed, on the sidelines and in the lives of those who knew and loved him:” Ben Castro, youth basketball coach, dies at age 44

When talking about the late Ben Castro, Righetti girls basketball coach Desiree Hitch and two of her former players, Maya Armenta and Alijah Paquet, described a coach who connected with his players on a much deeper level than basketball.

Castro was the veteran coach of the Central Coast Sparks girls club basketball team. He died Sunday. Castro, who was undergoing treatment after being in a diabetic coma, was 44.

Paquet and Armenta both played for Hitch’s squad that roared through the PAC 8 League unbeaten en route to the 2017 league title. Armenta graduated from Righetti later that year. Paquet graduated in 2019. Both of them played for the Sparks.

“I played for coach Ben for five or six years,” said Armenta, who played for Cuesta College and then Westcliff University after graduating from Righetti.

“He was actually very good friends with my dad. I grew up in Guadalupe and hadn’t really been exposed to travel ball.”

Armenta said, “I started playing for him in the third grade, so I was probably eight. He was very proud of all his players and he impacted a lot of lives, including mine. He influenced me to make lifelong friends that I will cherish forever, and he showed me a whole different side of basketball.“ Castro kept in touch with his players. High school games, college games, Sweet 16 parties, graduations – if it was an event that included one of his Sparks, Hitch, Paquet and Armenta said, Castro was there, showing his support.

When it came to basketball, “He’s the one who basically taught me to play,” said Paquet. “I was in fifth grade when I joined (the Sparks), so I think I was nine.