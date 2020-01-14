High School Roundup: Scores, stats and information from yesterday's prep action

Santa Barbara 45, Cabrillo 39

The Dons held off the Conqs to stay unbeaten in Channel League games.

Cabrillo was led by Morgan McIntyre who scored 16 points.

Girls soccer

Nipomo 1, Santa Maria 0

Hayde Gallardo, on a corner kick by Annette Vargas in the second half, scored the only goal in this Ocean League game.

Arroyo Grande 6, St. Joseph 3

Zorah Coulibaly, Bella Aldridge and Lyric Jones scored a goal apiece for the Knights, who lost an Ocean League game to the Eagles.

Lompoc 1, Santa Barbara 0

The lone goal came on a penalty kick by Amy Bommersbach in the Braves' win.

"It was a weird match. The wind was pushing pretty good from the west, so the team playing with the wind definitely had a noticeable advantage," said Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane. "Our goal came in the first half when Ayziah Simmons was taken down in the box."

Cochrane said the Braves had established a good possession game, and were applying pressure that was keeping the ball playing in their half most of the first 40 minutes.