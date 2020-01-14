High School Roundup: Scores, stats and information from yesterday's prep action

Girls basketball
Righetti 50, Paso Robles 31
Paityn Persson scored 14 points and Madisyn Cutliff had 10 as the Warriors defeated the Bearcats handily in a Mountain League game at Paso Robles to move to 17-2, 5-0.
Orcutt Academy 77, Atascadero 32
The Spartans rolled past the Greyhounds at Lakeview Junior High School to move to 2-0 in Ocean League play.
Giselle Calderon racked up 24 points and nine assists for the Spartans. Erynn Padhal had 14 points and eight rebounds and Vanessa Salazar amassed 13 points and nine steals
St. Joseph 53, Santa Maria 36
Alexis Brackett and Natalie Reynoso put in 15 points apiece, and Jaylee Cantu scored 13 points and snared 11 rebounds as the Knights moved to 8-13, 3-0 with an Ocean League win over the Saints at St. Joseph’s Hofschulte Gym.
Santa Maria is 6-8, 0-2.
Lompoc 54, Dos Pueblos 52
The Braves (7-11, 2-1) rallied to nip the Chargers in a Channel League game at Dos Pueblos.
Lompoc went into the fourth quarter tied with Dos Pueblos after trailing by seven at halftime.
Natalie Soriano led balanced Lompoc scoring with 17 points. Mallory Branum scored 13 points, Mya Mendoza had 11, Kayla Taylor added nine and Haylee Zavala had four.
Santa Barbara 45, Cabrillo 39
The Dons held off the Conqs to stay unbeaten in Channel League games.
Cabrillo was led by Morgan McIntyre who scored 16 points.
Girls soccer
Nipomo 1, Santa Maria 0
Hayde Gallardo, on a corner kick by Annette Vargas in the second half, scored the only goal in this Ocean League game.
Arroyo Grande 6, St. Joseph 3
Zorah Coulibaly, Bella Aldridge and Lyric Jones scored a goal apiece for the Knights, who lost an Ocean League game to the Eagles.
Lompoc 1, Santa Barbara 0
The lone goal came on a penalty kick by Amy Bommersbach in the Braves' win.
"It was a weird match. The wind was pushing pretty good from the west, so the team playing with the wind definitely had a noticeable advantage," said Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane. "Our goal came in the first half when Ayziah Simmons was taken down in the box."
Cochrane said the Braves had established a good possession game, and were applying pressure that was keeping the ball playing in their half most of the first 40 minutes.
"At the half, Santa Barbara had the wind at their backs and we found ourselves playing on our heels a lot. Possession was tougher to come by as the match went on due to physicality, but our players hung tough."
The Braves start four freshmen on their squad.
"(They) are progressing just as we hoped, and are making big plays in big games," Cochrane added. "Clean sheets are always great, and our defense played a massive part in that."
The Braves host Dos Pueblos on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Paso Robles 2, Righetti 0
Diego Ramirez and Tom Grandjegn played solid defense and Sean Soltan had a strong game in the midfield area for the Warriors in a Mountain League loss to the Bearcats “We had numerous chances in the second half that just didn’t go our way,” Righetti coach Rob Golden said in a text.
Santa Ynez 5, Cabrillo 1
The Santa Ynez boys’ picked up a Channel League victory at home over Cabrillo.
Bryan Garcia scored the first goal in the 4th minute, Josh Kobayashi had two goals and
Diego Reynoso had one goal and, according to head coach Rick Joyner “played great defense.”
Diego Virgin scored the final goal.
Erik Guerrero had four assists.
Pioneer Valley 1, Arroyo Grande 0
Pioneer Valley won a Mountain League road game at Arroyo Grande with goal keeper Jorge Mendez getting the shutout.
The Pioneer Valley defense stepped up to keep much of the pressure off Mendez who had to make only two saves in the shutout.
Jessie Morales scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Diego Jardinez.
Pioneer Valley next hosts Santa Maria on Friday night.
Girls water polo
Santa Barbara 12, Santa Ynez 3
The Pirates lost a Channel League game on the road at Santa Barbara.
Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table female Athlete of the Week Taye Luke had one of the Pirates goals to go with two assists, three steals and four positive kickouts.
Hannah Allen had one goal and two steals. Ally Alderete had the other Santa Ynez goal.
Pirates’ goal keeper Peyton Pratt had three blocked shots and one steal.
Boys Basketball
San Marcos 53, Santa Ynez 27
Santa Ynez stayed close through the first half against the San Marcos Royals at San Marcos but saw its chance at victory slip away after halftime.
The Royals led 13-9 after the first quarter and 29-17 at the half.
“They had a big third quarter, outscoring us 16-8 and we only scored two points in the fourth,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game. “We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”
Nate Rogers scored seven points and Landon Lassahn six to lead the Pirates.
Santa Ynez next hosts Cabrillo on Friday night.
Valley Christian Academy 72, Maricopa 48
Gavin Edick scored a career-high 32 points in VCA’s Coast Valley League win at Maricopa.
Sean Swain had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Levi Mason added nine points for VCA (6-6, 4-2 CVL).
Two of the VCA players got their first career points; Andres Taborga and Caleb Kerley.
Valley Christian next hosts Orcutt Academy in a non-league game Friday night at 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Valley Christian 65, Maricopa 8
The VCA Lions had just six players available for their Coast Valley League game against Maricopa and all six scored.
Lindsay Mikkelsen led the Lions with 26 points and Grace Cose added 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Alayna Kerley had a career-high nine points, Katie Eiler and Cassidy Heller each ad sic points and Jenna Mason had two points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and seven assists.
VCA (7-6, 4-2 CVL) hosts Lompoc Valley Baptist on Friday night.
Santa Ynez 45, San Marcos 36
The Santa Ynez Pirates picked up a Channel League victory over the San Marcos Royals at Santa Ynez High.
Grace Padilla led the Pirates with a double-double; 21 points and 19 rebounds.