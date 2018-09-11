Hancock soccer coach Billy Vinnedge garnered a coaching sweep Tuesday.
His women's team defeated Visalia-based College of the Sequoias 5-2 Tuesday. His men's team won later that day by the same score.
Tatiana Silva scored twice for the Bulldogs in the women's game and the Bulldogs (1-2-1) garnered their first win of the year.
Hancock's program is back after a year on hiatus.
"I've never coached two teams at the same time before," said Vinnedge.
"This is just a tribute to the women wanting to come out and play. It's hard when there was no team last year, and I'm just very excited that these players are getting a chance to play."
Sabrina Ornelas started the scoring with a Hancock goal in the 15th minute. The Bulldogs never trailed, nor did the Giants ever tie the score.
Girls tennis
Santa Maria 7, Pioneer Valley 2
Jackie Solano and Jessica Gill had a part in singles and doubles wins as the Saints collected their first Mountain League win with a victory over the Panthers at Pioneer Valley.
Solano won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Gil won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4. Solano and Gil teamed for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
Viola Vercelli garnered a singles win, and Jordan Dodson and Sarah Nuno teamed for a doubles win for the Panthers.
Arroyo Grande 8, Orcutt Academy 1
Emma Mostajo and Devan Doud each won a singles match. Then they teamed for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles as the Eagles (12-2, 6-0) beat the Spartans (2-4 Mountain League) in a league match.
Mostajo won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Doud won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5. Emma Valencia scored a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles.
Nipomo 5, Mission Prep 4
The Titans (3-0 Mountain League) rode four singles wins to a league victory over the Royals at Nipomo.
Taylor Kaiser won her singles match and teamed with Sarah Hickenbottom for a doubles win for the Titans.
Kaiser, Clarissa Simonson, Morgan Mirau and Alex Tippitt all racked up singles wins for Nipomo.
Atascadero 6, St. Joseph 3
The Greyhounds beat the Knights in a Mountain League match at Atascadero. No details were available.
Boys water polo
Righetti 21, Paso Robles 1
Twelve Righetti players scored as the Warriors ran their Mountain League record to 3-0 with a rout of the Bearcats at Paso Robles.
Jaden Green tossed in five goals for Righetti. Trey Watkins scored three times. RIghetti goalkeeper Allan Wasserman made six saves.
Girls Volleyball
SLO Classical 3, Orcutt Academy 0
The San Luis Obispo Classical Academy Grizzlies swept the Orcutt Academy Spartans 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 in a non-league match played at the Grace Bible Church gymnasium in Arroyo Grande.
Kyra Tullos led the Spartans with six blocked shots and six service winners.
Orcutt Academy (0-4) hosts Cambria Coast Union Thursday.
Girls volleyball
Paso Robles 3, Righetti 1
The Bearcats beat the Warriors (5-2, 1-2) in four competitive sets in a Mountain League match at Paso Robles.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21.
Jessica Powell led the Warriors with 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Jenna Wuethrich added nine kills, and Akemi Karamitsos had 16 assists.
Girls golf (Monday)
Morro Bay 233, Nipomo 278
The Pirates defeated the Titans (0-1, Ocean League) at Morro Bay in Nipomo's ;eague opener.
Golfers played the par 35 front nine.
Abbuie Burruis of Morro Bay was the medalist with a 47. Aaliyah Peinedo led Nipomo with a 49.
Teammates following Peinedo were Alexa Burdick (53), Brooke Panzardi (55), Kaitlyn Nunez (59) and Lilly Brummitt (62).