Hancock's Coaches vs. Cancer Game set for Wednesday

022219 Hancock sophomores 01.jpg

Hancock College's Glenn Jordan presents a flower to Larry Carney, a three-time cancer survivor who is a former veteran Santa Maria High School head coach and Hancock women's assistant coach, last year. Carney is the namesake for the Carney's Coaches vs. Cancer game played at halftime of the women's game.

 Len Wood, Staff

On Wednesday, Hancock College will host its annual Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer basketball game.

The Bulldogs men's team will take on LA Pierce at 7 p.m. and all ticket, T-shirt and snack bar sales will be donated to Mission Hope Cancer Center’s efforts to help local residents in their battles with cancer.

The Coaches vs. Cancer festivities will include a halftime basketball game between students and staff where each basket scored will benefit the Mission Hope Cancer Center efforts as well.

The fundraiser started to honor Larry Carney, a former Hancock assistant coach who battled cancer numerous times. 

