Hancock's Coaches vs. Cancer Game set for Wednesday

On Wednesday, Hancock College will host its annual Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer basketball game.

The Bulldogs men's team will take on LA Pierce at 7 p.m. and all ticket, T-shirt and snack bar sales will be donated to Mission Hope Cancer Center’s efforts to help local residents in their battles with cancer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coaches vs. Cancer festivities will include a halftime basketball game between students and staff where each basket scored will benefit the Mission Hope Cancer Center efforts as well.

The fundraiser started to honor Larry Carney, a former Hancock assistant coach who battled cancer numerous times.