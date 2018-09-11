It was all about ball movement, Hancock College sophomore forward Ulysses Cardona said Tuesday.
Cardona had just scored two goals and assisted on another as the Bulldogs defeated College of the Sequoias 5-2 in a non-conference game at Hancock.
The Bulldogs moved to 2-2-1. The Giants are 0-3-1.
Cardona, who tied Migel Gomez (Gomez plays his soccer for UC Santa Barbara now) for the team lead in goals last year was back in form Tuesday. However, the forward said ball movement was what got the job done for his team.
"The midfielders would get the ball, they'd get it to us, we'd get it back to them, they'd get it right back to us," said Cardona.
"The defenders moved the ball real well. The wingers would get it, and get it right to the midfielders. From the back, to the middle, to the front. We were able to move the ball round real well."
Hancock coach Billy Vinnedge said, "We just moved on from that (4-0) loss at Taft two weeks ago, went to Tahoe (and took a loss and garnered a tie) and we worked the ball real well today."
The Bulldogs exploited the holes in the Giants' defense, and it didn't take them long to get on the board.
Cardona took Marino Corona's pass in the Giants' penalty box and scored in the seventh minute.
The Giants got numbers on the Bulldogs deep in Hancock territory in the 15th minute, and Angel Serrano collected a pass from Diego Aviles in the Hancock penalty box and scored to knot it for COS.
The score didn't stay tied long. COS had struggled all along on connecting passes deep in its territory, and the Bulldogs capitalized again when the Giants couldn't get the ball out of their own end.
The Bulldogs moved the ball around deep in the Giants' end, and Alex Herrera, on a Cardona pass, scored the go-ahead goal in the 23rd minute.
Hancock stayed ahead. Nikolai Glass scored the eventual winning goal in the penalty box in the 29th minute to make it 3-1.
Cardona scored again about midway through the second half. He would have had a hat trick, but back-up COS goalkeeper Miguel Martinez made a sliding save on him from close in late.
Daniel Romero and Angel Gonzalez consistently turned away what threats the Giants did have, and Gonzalez repeatedly got the Bulldogs' counter attack going with an efficient clearing pass from deep in his own end.
"Our defense is starting to come to come together back there," said Vinnedge.
"We have a long way to go. We have a lot of freshmen. But the chemistry is getting together."
Romero is a sophomore. Angel Gonzalez is a freshman. Juan Rios, who did some good work for Hancock defensively, is a sophomore.
The Hancock women and men will host Los Angeles Harbor in a Friday non-conference doubleheader. The women's game will start at 2 p.m. The men's game will start at 4.