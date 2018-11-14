The Hancock women's basketball team made a lot of crisp third-quarter passes Wednesday night, and the Bulldogs reaped the rewards by making a lot of third-quarter baskets.
Taft, trying to rally from a 20-point halftime deficit, scored 20 third-quarter points. Hancock, however, scored 30 and the Bulldogs made their season home opener a success by beating the Cougars 75-47 in a non-conference game at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock is 2-0. Taft is 1-2.
"(Hancock coach Cary Nerelli) really emphasizes passing, and he really nailed it down on us when it didn't go well," said Hancock reserve Sydney Meneses after she gave the Bulldogs 16 solid minutes with six points, four rebounds and two assists.
His team made Nerelli a happy coach most of the time Wednesday night, particularly during a third quarter in which the Bulldogs shot 13-for-18 from the field.
"We were able to make sharp passes as the game went along, and it was paying off with baskets," said Hancock guard Tawny Lino after she scored a game-high 18 points.
"Our starting five really plays well together, and our reserves too. We play well together whoever is on the floor."
Hancock led 34-14 after a first half in which both teams played a lot of halfcourt offense and grind-it-out defense. Both teams quickened the pace considerably in the third quarter.
After the Cougars went 1-for-8 on 3-pointers in the first half, Deja Derrell hit one for the visitors 18 seconds into the third quarter.
Taft scored on five of its first nine third-quarter possessions, but the Bulldogs still led 47-27. The Bulldogs, nailing shots from all over the Cougars' end of the floor, kept piling up points as they kept hitting shots, often after three or four passes.
Hancock scored on six of its last eight third-quarter possessions. Hancock point guard Kylie Mendez scored nine third-quarter points for the Bulldogs, and Danielle Morgan had eight.
Mendez and Morgan both finished with 14 points. Tashara Pruett played a strong inside game for the Bulldogs and scored 10 points. Reserve Willow Bailey gave Hancock a lift with five rebounds. She nailed two 3-pointers for her six points.
The Bulldogs passed up a lot of open shots, and they paid for that early with some empty possessions. As the game went along, one of their shooters nailed a shot more often then not after a shooter passed up an open shot earlier.
"We had 21 assists, and when you have that many assists you're really passing the ball around well," said Nerelli.
"This is a very unselfish team. They're willing to share the ball."
Mendez finished with a game-high five assists. She also made four steals. Lino had four assists, and Morgan and Bailey both had three.
After playing at such a brisk clip in the third quarter, both teams at times looked as though they were simply trying to get through the fourth. Players on both sides put up some tired-looking fourth-quarter shots.
"Our depth helped us," as the teams seemed to drag some as the fourth quarter went along, said Nerelli.
After going 1-for-8 on 3's in the first half, Derell finished with a team-high 15 points for Taft. Deja Frenchwood put in 13. Back-up Iyani Hayden added nine.
Hancock (31-for-63) shot nearly 50 percent from the floor. The Bulldogs were 8-for-18 on 3's, and Lino hit half of her six 3-point tries.
All that good marksmanship helped offset 27 Hancock turnovers. Morgan snared a game-high 11 rebounds. Lino pulled down seven rebounds and Pruett grabbed six.
The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Cougars 53-21 and out-scored them 17-4 on second-chance points.
"It was a good effort," said Nerelli. "Everyone played for us, and nearly everyone scored." Nine Bulldogs scored Wednesday night.
Hancock will play a 3 p.m. non-conference game at Reedley next Tuesday.
"Reedley is loaded this year, but we're looking forward to the challenge," said Nerelli.
Girls basketball
Cabrillo falls to Buena
A former Channel League team handed Cabrillo High girls basketball its first loss of the year – which occurred in the regular season opener on Wednesday night.
Buena High, which now plays in the Pacific View League, ousted the 2017-18 CIF State Playoff qualifier Conquistadores 52-33 in the opener of the Gold Coast Tournament at San Marcos High.
The Bulldogs held Cabrillo to just two made 3-pointers on the evening; one nailed by Kiki Dial and the other by Alexa McCune. The Conqs, who are entering their first season in the Channel League after sharing or winning the Los Padres League title for the last four seasons, went on to shoot 48.1% with their field goals.
Jesse Jenkins led CHS with 14 points. The younger sister to two-time Lee Central Coast Newspapers Most Valuable Player Erin Jenkins was the only CHS player to reach double figures in scoring.
McCune chipped in nine points. Thea Reagan added four. Dial and Riley Perry both had three points apiece.
Cabrillo continues on in the tournament on Thursday. The opponent and tip-off time is currently too be announced.