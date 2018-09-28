Saturday, the Hancock College football team will face an uncommon opponent - one which stacks up about as well in the run department as the Bulldogs do.
Hancock (2-1) will play a 1 p.m. non-league game at Citrus College (3-1). The Bulldogs have run the ball for more than 300 yards in every game they've played this season. They also have the state's rushing leader, sophomore Ryheem Skinner (160 yards a game, 481 yards on the year, 9.4 yards per carry, four touchdowns).
However, the Owls are averaging 237 yards a game on the ground themselves. As the Bulldogs did last year, the Owls have a big triple threat running attack, with freshman Marcus Wright (93 yards a game), sophomore James Brown (76) and freshman Justyn Alexander (48).
The Owls have also been much better on run defense than the Bulldogs have been. Citrus gives up 36 yards a game on the ground. Hancock yields 137, not exactly porous but unusually high by the Bulldogs' standards.
Hancock has found a way to get its rushing yards against tough run defenses many times before.
Citrus yields 138 yards a a game to opposing passers. Hancock gives up 219.
The teams Citrus has beaten are a combined 1-11. The Owls had a close 14-10 loss to 2-2 Palomar. Hancock beat 2-2 Los Angeles Valley College in its opener, lost a winnable game, 29-28, to 4-0 Ventura and routed winless West Los Angeles 70-20.
Once again, Isaac Bausley has been a reliable secondary back for the Bulldogs. In fact, he leads the American Division Pacific League in rushing touchdowns, five.
Besides Skinner and Bausley, the Bulldogs have several other capable ball carriers, such as Eddie Battle and Jayden Vargas.
Both teams are adept at keeping the ball for a long time. Hancock averages more than 36 minutes a game in possession time. Citrus averages more than 35.
Besides their strong game, the Owls, who compete in the American Division's Mountain League, average 178 yards a game through the air. The Bulldogs average just over 100.
Citrus quarterback Austin Zavala has also run for four touchdowns, the third-most in the Mountain League.
Dennis Patrick Jr. is the Owls' leading receiver. He averages 50 yards in receptions per game. Citrus has four other receivers who average at 35 yards in receptions an outing.
Alex Cecchi is Hancock's top receiver, with nine catches on the year. He averages about 30 yards a game in receptions.
Hancock has incurred a nothing to brag about, not spectacularly bad 90 yards in penalties a game. Citrus has been flagged for about the same amount of yardage, 85 a game.