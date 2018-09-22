The state junior college rusher leader plays for Hancock College.
Hancock sophomore Ryheem Skinner averages 187 yards a game, nearly 34 yards more than the second-most prolific California junior college rusher, freshman Deandre Daniels of Southwestern.
Skinner and his teammates will take on West Los Angeles College at 2 p.m. Saturday in a non-league game at Hancock.
American Division Pacific League member Hancock is 1-1. National Metro League member West Los Angeles College is 0-3.
While the Bulldogs have the state JC rushing leader, the Oilers do have the Metro League rushing touchdowns leader. He is freshman quarterback Markell White, and he has run into the end zone three times.
The Oilers' defense has taken a pounding. West L.A. has been out-scored by a total of 116-37. The defense did make a good showing in a 16-12 loss to Los Angeles Pierce two weeks ago.
West L.A. gives up slightly more than 200 yards a game on the ground. That doesn't bode well for the Oilers for Saturday. Skinner is not the only capable ball carrier the Bulldogs have, and the Hancock offense rushed for more than 300 yards in both its games this year.
The West L.A. offense goes pretty much as White goes. He is the team's leading rusher and averages 134 of the team's 153 yards passing.
Freshman Devan Shay did get in a lot of playing time in the Oilers' 48-12 loss to Golden West last week, and Shay was effective. He was 7-for-11 passing, with one touchdown toss.
Sophomore Isaac Bausley has been solid again for the Bulldogs this year. He is a reliable No. 2 ball carrier behind Skinner, averaging 53 yards a game.
The Bulldogs' main problem so far this year is that they have lost a lot of fumbles, six.
Two of those lost fumbles cost them the game in a 29-28 loss to Ventura College last week. One came on a fumbled snap in punt formation that resulted in a 35-yard return for a Ventura score. The other came at the Ventura 5-yard line.
West Los Angeles averages 246 yards of total offense and give up about twice as much, 491.
The Hancock offense has been even more lopsided in favor of the run than usual. The Bulldogs average 338 yards on the ground and 114 through the air. Freshman quarterback Thomas Carr has yet to throw a touchdown pass this year. He has thrown two interceptions.
The best part of the Oilers' overall game so far has been the return game. Drevon Macon is the team leader. He has four returns, for an average of 31 yards a try.
Defensive back Curt McDonald and linebacker Angelo Ortiz lead Hancock in tackles. Both have 14 tackles this year.