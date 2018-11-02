The Hancock football team is in the same position as it was at this point last year.
Last year, the Bulldogs and Antelope Valley had matching 3-0 Pacific League records before the teams faced off in the penultimate game of the regular season. This year, Hancock and Los Angeles Pierce are both 3-0 in the Pacific League going into the Bulldogs' game against the Brahmas at 4 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Hills-based Pierce in the dress rehearsal for both before their respective regular season finale.
The Bulldogs got the job done last year, beating the Marauders 21-7 at Antelope Valley en route to a 5-0 Pacific League campaign.
His team will face a Pierce squad that is "probably the fastest team we've faced this year," said veteran Hancock coach Kris Dutra.
Hancock, the third-ranked team in the American Division and 16th-rated team in the state, is 8-1. The Bulldogs have won seven straight. The Brahmas (5-4 overall) have won four straight. They are ranked seventh in the American Division.
The Brahmas have proven they can win a high-scoring game in the Pacific League (44-43 over Pasadena City College) and a low-scoring one (10-3 over Los Angeles Harbor last week).
Pierce has two of the top receivers in the league. Hancock has two of the top rushers.
Christian Graves has 438 yards in receptions and averages 63 yards in receptions a game for the Brahmas. Marcus Johnson averages 51 yards in receptions a game and has pulled in five touchdown passes.
Pierce quarterback Jonathan Savedra is second in the league in passing at 163 yards a game.
Hancock's Raheem Skinner (10 touchdowns), Jayden Vargas (nine) and Isaac Bausley (seven) are 1-2-3 in the league in rushing TDs.
Skinner, a sophomore, averages 119 yards a game. Vargas, a freshman, is third at 75.
The Brahmas aren't a big running team, but David Kates (47 yards a game, fifth in the league) is a solid back. The Brahmas have given up slightly more yards a game than they've amassed 368-326.
The Bulldogs are characteristically run heavy. They average 305 yards a game on the ground and 104 through the air. Hancock's defense gives up just 85 yards a game rushing.
Both teams have some Pacific League defensive leaders. Pierce's Mahi Morgan is second in the league in sacks with six, and Hancock sophomore linebacker Angelo Ortiz is third with 5.5.
The Brahmas' Jayme Colon is second in the league in tackles, at 8.7 a game. Ortiz is fourth at 7.6.
The Bulldogs will have to deal with a good return man for the Brahmas. Dehron Holloway averages about 26 yards a pop in that department.