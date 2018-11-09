The Hancock College football team will try Saturday to run the table for the second time in its two years in the Pacific League.
Los Angeles Harbor College (3-6, 1-3) stands between Hancock (8-1, 4-0) and another 5-0 Pacific League campaign. Kickoff to this regular season finale is set for 1 p.m. Hancock.
The Bulldogs wrapped up a at least a tie for the league title, and a second straight top bowl seed from the Pacific League, with a road win in the penultimate game of the regular season for the second straight year when they won 49-24 at Los Angeles Pierce College last Saturday.
The Bulldogs and Brahamas were both 3-0 in the Pacific League going into that one.
Hancock allows opponents less than 100 yards rushing a game, and the Seahawks haven't had much of a running game to speak of. They average 65 yards a game on the ground.
The Harbor passing game, on the other hand, has been pretty good. Aidan Kuykendall has thrown for 1,187 yards this year. None of the Seahawks have big reception numbers, but Harbor averages 194 yards a game through the air.
Kuykendall is third in the league in touchdown passes, with eight. Brandon Gosdoski is fourth in the league in touchdown catches, with four.
Once again, the Hancock defense and the Bulldogs' rushing game have delivered the goods. Hancock's front seven and secondary have been solid, and opponents have mustered a meager 16 points and 264 yards total offense a game.
Hancock linebacker Angelo Ortiz and Harbor defensive end Isaako Faagai are tied for second place in the league in tackles, at 8.6 a game. Harbor linebacker Darrick Jones is fourth with 8.5.
Faagai is the league sacks leader with seven.. Hancock defensive lineman Dominic King (6.5) and Ortiz (5.5) are third and fifth respectively.
Hancock's characteristically powerful rushing game averages more than 300 yards an outing. Bulldogs Ryheem Skinner (11), Jayden Vargas (11) and Isaac Bausley (seven) make up the league's top three in rushing touchdowns.
Though the Bulldogs average just over exactly 100 yards a game passing, quarterback Thomas Carr is fourth in the league in touchdown passes with six.
Skinner (123 yards a game) and Vargas (82) are the top two rushers in the league.
Hancock will find out its bowl assignment this weekend. The Bulldogs hope to host a bowl game for the second straight year. Southwestern College beat Hancock 35-14 in the American Championship Bowl at Santa Maria High School last year.