Hancock College will show off its men's and women's basketball teams Wednesday.
Fans of the Bulldogs will get their first look at the 2018-19 Hancock teams during the college’s annual Meet the Bulldogs event. It is slated to start at 5 p.m. inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium on the Hancock College campus.
Each team will play an intrasquad game. There will also be a three-point shooting and slam dunk exhibition. The event is open to the public and admission is free.
The 12-member women’s basketball program will play an intrasquad game under the direction of head coach Cary Nerelli, who was recently inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame.
The Hancock women are coming off a 15-win season, including a 7-3 record in Western State Conference play. The Bulldog roster is revamped bringing in 10 new players. Nerelli will look for leadership from his two returners, sophomore guard Brianna Rubalcaba from Madera High School, and Kiesa Romero, a sophomore guard from Nipomo High School.
Coach Nerelli and his staff didn't have to go far to recruit talent, bringing in eight players from Santa Maria, Lompoc, Nipomo, and Paso Robles, according to a press release from the school.
The recruiting class is highlighted by Lompoc High graduate Danielle Morgan, a 5-foot-10, all-league forward, who averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds her senior season with the Braves.
The Bulldogs also bring in all-conference point guard Kylie Mendez, also from Nipomo High School, who was previously signed with San Diego Christian College before coming to Hancock. The Los Padres League’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year averaged 7.9 points and 6.5 assists, and led her high school team to the CIF Southern Section playoffs in three straight seasons.
The women’s basketball team opens the 2018-19 season at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at home against L.A. Southwest.
Tyson Aye returns for his sixth season as head coach of the men’s basketball team.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 23-win season, including an Elite 8 appearance in the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament. The Bulldogs' roster boasts depth and experience, bringing back 12 players.
Guard Glenn Jordan, who averaged 10.6 points and 4.3 assists per game, as well as 6-7 forward Spirit Ricks, who averaged 10.3 points and 7 rebounds per game, are key returners for the Bulldogs. Both Jordan and Ricks received all-conference honors last season.
Hancock will feature some size, as JT Riddick (6-foot-9), Trenton Mitchell (6-6), and Mayowa Akinsanya (6-7) anchor the team’s play near the basket.
In addition to the returners, the Bulldogs are bringing in a talented recruiting class. Freshman guards Kyle Harding, Xavier Cooper, Mike Mensah, and big man Tasson Thomas will be looked at to have an immediate impact.
The Hancock men open the 2018-19 season at home against West Hills College on Nov. 3rd.