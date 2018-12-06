Guadalupe Wrestling to host clinic on Dec. 16
The Guadalupe Wrestling Club is hosting a free wrestling clinic on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Guadalupe City Hall.
Two-time USA World Team member August Wesley is scheduled to lead the clinic. Wesley is a six-time medalist representing the United States on four international teams. He competed at the Olympic Trials in 1996 and 2000 and has over 25 years of coaching experiencing.
The clinic is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is organized in part by the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame and Joe Talogan. The clinic is open to area wrestling teams and individuals.
For more information, contact Talogan at (805) 698-6982.
Hancock Winter Youth Camp
The Hancock College baseball program will host a three-day winter youth baseball clinic from Jan. 2-4 at John Osborne Field at the Hancock campus.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Clinic instructors will emphasize hitting, fielding and pitching skills. Hancock College coaches and players will be the clinic instructors.
Cost to attend a clinic is $100 per child, and $75 for each additional family member. Registration is underway.
All camp participants will receive a free t-shirt. To register on line, visit http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/baseball camps 2019.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Chris Stevens at 805-922-6966, ext. 3456 or email cstevens@hancockcollege.edu.
Northside registration
Santa Maria Northside Little League is hosting early-bird registration on Dec. 11 at Straw Hat Pizza.
The pizzeria is located at 1822 N. Broadway and the early bird registration sessions will run from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11. There are also regular registration dates set for Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, from 5-8 p.m. at Straw Hat Pizza and late registration on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The early bird registration is $75 plus $50 in raffle tickets for a total of $125. Regular registration is $140 and late registration is $150. This year's raffle ticket fundraiser is the only fundraiser for the year and will be paid for at the time of registration. Raffle tickets can be sold to recoup some of the money or they can be kept and entered into the raffle drawing.
All parents/guardians are asked to bring the participant's birth certificate and three documents proving residency or one document supporting school enrollment.
Contact league president Aaron Rice at (805) 331-6448 or player agent Lynn Johnson at (805) 621-3692 for more information. Also visit eteamz.com/northside for additional information.
Cabrillo baseball looking for coaching help
The Conquistadores are seeking an assistant coach to help with the junior varsity baseball program, head coach Jon Osborne announced.
Practices will start in January. The season is set to begin in February 2019.
Interested applicants can contact Osborne at (805) 717-3213.