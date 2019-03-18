Guadalupe Wrestling Club member Aniah Martinez won at the California USA Wrestling Folkstyle State Tournament in Fresno earlier this month.
The 8-year-old, who has been wrestling for less than a year, took the title in the 104-pound weight class at the event held at Selland Arena in Fresno on March 9.
Teammate Atiana Cardenas took fourth place in the novice girls 90-pound weight class for the Guadalupe Wrestling Club. Yvonne Rincon, also of Guadalupe Wrestling, placed place eighth in the novice girls 85-pound weight class.
Nevaeh Ramos was fifth in the girls' 102-pound weight class. Teammate Angelina Rincon finished fourth in the 150 schoolgirl class for Guadalupe and Kaitlyn Ashe took fifth in the 110-pound weight class of the division.
Martinez had quite a duel with Team Selma's Seriah Santibanes.
In the opening match, Martinez scored a win via fall 2 minutes and 51 seconds into the competition. Santibanes then scored a win via fall when the two met again later in the tournament, before Martinez and Santibanes met once again in the final.
Martinez pinned Santibanes at 1:32 to win the title.
Martinez, a third grader at Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe, won despite weighing in 11 pounds below the 104-pound limit, according Unique Martinez, Aniah's mother and the club's vice president.
The team's head coach Michael Sauceda is assisted by Gaby Rincon, Brandon Sauceda and club president Ivan Rincon.
"It was very intense," Unique Martinez said of the tournament and Aniah's win in the state final. "It was exciting to see our kids do so well. We’ve had state champions before but we're basically starting brand new after all those kids have branched off. We were nervous going in that we wouldn't have anyone place. But these kids have worked so hard and to see them do it was amazing."
Junior high school wrestling league
The Santa Maria Youth Wrestling Association is presenting a free wrestling league. Athletes must be grades seven and eight and attending school in the Santa Maria Valley to be eligible.
The first practices will take place the week of March 25. The season will conclude the last week of May.
Here is a list of practice sites and times.
Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contacts are Ivan Rodriguez, 805-631-7366 and Stephanie Rodriguez, 805-867-3667.
Pioneer Valley Farmboyz wrestling room, to the left of the main gym at Pioneer valley High School. Practice times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. Contact is Kent Olson, email farmboyz@hotmail.com.
Righetti High School wrestling room behind the gym and next to the pool. Practice times are Mondays from 4 p.m. 50 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact is Justin Bronson, bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.
St. Joseph High School Gladiators Wrestling Club wrestling room in back of the building, near the football field. Practice times are Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested wrestlers may go to the site most convenient for them. Participants will be given a USA wrestling membership and secondary insurance at no cost.
All coaches and facilities are USA wrestling affiliates. All practice times are tentative and subject to change based on availability and numbers.
Wrestlers must wear shorts, T-shirt and socks to the first practice. Wrestlers are requested to bring wrestling shoes if they have them. If not, coaches will likely have loaners.
For questions regarding the league, contact Bronson at bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.
Cali Cougars girls and boys basketball tryouts
The Cali Cougars travel basketball team will hold its team tryouts on Monday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 3, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School.
All junior high and high school girls and boys are invited to try out for the local AAU certified travel basketball team.
For questions or more information, call Coach Mike Bloodworth at (805) 314-2788.
Golf
San Luis Obispo 202, St. Joseph 219
San Luis Obispo's Josh Compton was the day's medalist with a score of 36 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
St. Joseph was led by Luke Adam and his score of 40. Caleb Rodriguez shot 41 for the Knights and Jace Gamble came in with a 42.
Jeff Perry shot 39 for the Tigers.
The Knights are back in action against SLO on Thursday at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Morro Bay 236, Santa Maria 293
Medalist Mac Dougherty shot a 43 for Morro Bay, and the Pirates defeated the Saints in an Ocean League match.
Sahir Sanchez led the Saints with a 55.
Tennis
Arroyo Grande 9, Templeton 0
Arroyo Grande (7-2, 3-0) won this battle of the Eagles in a make-up Mountain League match.