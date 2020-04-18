Gomez, Lachemann, Ashbrook, Garcia and Loui: Five Arroyo Grande athletes sign with colleges

With families and athletes adhering to social distancing Saturday, five Arroyo Grande High School senior student-athletes took part in a mass signing in the Gomez family’s backyard in Arroyo Grande.
Gage Gomez will play basketball at UC Santa Barbara. Mason Garcia will wrestle for Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. Gabby Loui will play softball for Texas Southern. Sam Ashbrook will play tennis for the University of Redlands, and Brady Lachemann will play baseball for the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Each of the families were assigned a “box”, at least six feet apart, in the signing area. The Arroyo Grande campus has been closed since March because of a statewide shelter-in-place directive caused by COVID-19, so organizers of the Saturday event improvised.
The 6-foot-3 Gomez shared the Mountain League MVP honor with teammate Robert Hutchens and was a landslide winner for Central Coast Boys Basketball Player of the Year in a vote among Times readers.
“I considered other schools too, but I knew I always wanted to go to UCSB,” said Gomez.
“It’s a beautiful spot, and it’s awesome to go DI. It’s a good school too.”
Gomez said he will major in economics at UCSB. “I hope to go into business administration or business marketing,” said Gomez.
“I’ve worked hard to get spot and I’m excited to go on a new journey.”
Brady Lachemann played for his father, Brad, on the Arroyo Grande varsity team since his sophomore season.
“I considered other schools, but Colorado-Colorado Springs is a good school, and I’ll be able to be close to my sister,” Brady Lachemann said. “Besides, I like the coach there, Dave Hajek.”
Macie Lachemann plays beach volleyball at Colorado Mesa. She and Brad Lachemann were at the signing Saturday with mother Kristen Lachemann.
Brady Lachemann will play second base at Colorado-Colorado Speings and study sports management there.
“I hope to eventually work for a professional sports team,” he said.
Garcia is a two-time CIF State Tournament qualifier at 195 pounds. He finished in the top 16, his best finish at the state tournament, this year.
“I went with Concordia because they made me the best offer,” said Garcia. The Bulldogs compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in the NAIA.
“I should be able to break into the lineup my first year there,” he said.
Garcia said he has never been to the Concordia campus. The four-year guitar player said he will major in music there and wants to become a music teacher.
Ashbrook won the PAC 8 singles championship his sophomore year and the Mountain League singles title his junior year, the Eagles’ first in the CIF Central Section.
As was the case for Loui and Brady Lachemann, Ashbrook’s senior season was cut short. Schools statewide suspended their respective spring programs in March. On April 3, the CIF State office announced that all spring post-season sports events were cancelled and the rest of the spring sports season was scrubbed as well.
Ashbrook said he initially considered Virginia and Tennessee but as soon as he visited the Redlands campus, “I knew it was my school,” he said. “I knew I wanted to go there.”
College tennis players often play both singles and doubles, and Ashbrook said, “I like singles better, but I could definitely go for doing both.”
Ashbrook said he will major in either business or economics at Redlands.
Loui is an infielder who has played for the Arroyo Grande varsity since her freshman year.
“I considered Florida A&M, but when I went to Texas Southern, I felt at home there,” Loui said. “I really connected with the players and teammates there.”
Texas Southern is a Division I program.
