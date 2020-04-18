Gomez, Lachemann, Ashbrook, Garcia and Loui: Five Arroyo Grande athletes sign with colleges

“I’ve worked hard to get spot and I’m excited to go on a new journey.”

Brady Lachemann played for his father, Brad, on the Arroyo Grande varsity team since his sophomore season.

“I considered other schools, but Colorado-Colorado Springs is a good school, and I’ll be able to be close to my sister,” Brady Lachemann said. “Besides, I like the coach there, Dave Hajek.”

Macie Lachemann plays beach volleyball at Colorado Mesa. She and Brad Lachemann were at the signing Saturday with mother Kristen Lachemann.

Brady Lachemann will play second base at Colorado-Colorado Speings and study sports management there.

“I hope to eventually work for a professional sports team,” he said.

Garcia is a two-time CIF State Tournament qualifier at 195 pounds. He finished in the top 16, his best finish at the state tournament, this year.

“I went with Concordia because they made me the best offer,” said Garcia. The Bulldogs compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in the NAIA.

“I should be able to break into the lineup my first year there,” he said.