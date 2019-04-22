One week ago, the Lompoc High boys track and field team celebrated the regular season Channel League title.
On Saturday, the Braves added their latest title…and one with even more significance…
Santa Barbara County champions – which was what the Braves claimed in Santa Ynez on Saturday.
And the latest accolade for LHS headlines this week’s Zo’s Gold Mines.
Regardless if it was the arm and leg power of Jovany Lucatero in the throws or the cohesion of the 4x100 relay team of Ryan Morgan, Cameron Iribarren, Aris Manahan and Oscar Tenorio, it was a day to remember for a program that got the elevation in track competition by joining the Channel League just last year.
Other gold mines:
Ty Hernandez, Cabrillo boys track and field: The future Westmont Warrior added this to his already lengthy resume at the S.B County meet: Winning the 110 and 300 meter hurdles for the second year in a row. Hernandez was clocked in at 16.18 and 42.75 in the 110 and 300, respectively.
Izaac Williams, Cabrillo boys track and field: Williams continues to prove the strong lineage of CHS pole vaulters after winning the event on Saturday, lifting himself to a mark of 13-6.
Kylie Yanez, Lompoc girls track and field: Yanez swept both the hurdles events in Santa Ynez on Saturday – which was also her first time winning any event at the county meet. Yanez accelerated to a finish of 15.75 in the 100 meter hurdles and followed that by running a time of 48.63 in the 300.
Reann Booker, Righetti girls track and field: The twin sister of Rayann was another double winner on Saturday in the county meet, as she claimed first in the 100 meter (ran a time of 12.49) and 200 (26.67).
Quincy Valle, Santa Ynez girls track and field: She stunned the competition and spectators by throwing a 36-6.50 to win the shot put, which was also a personal best for her.
Joseph Moles, Righetti boys golf: Moles was the top medalist at the Easter Golf Tournament held at La Purisima on Monday, shooting a 73 in the six-team event in Lompoc.
Izzy Fraire, Hancock College women’s swimming: Here’s how Saturday went for Fraire at Santa Clarita: She won 200 breaststroke and added her latest Western State Conference championship, now her third overall.
Crystal Gonzalez, Hancock College softball: Gonzalez not only went 3-of-4 at the plate against Los Angeles Mission College, she blasted a walk-off solo home run in the Bulldogs’ 9-1 rout of the Eagles on Saturday.
Tristen Gutierrez, Hancock College baseball: The freshman smashed a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory over Merced on Friday.
Karlos Balderas, local boxer: The pride of Santa Maria made quick work of Luis May – knocking him out with the fourth-round KO on Saturday.