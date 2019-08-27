The 7th annual Saints Golf Classic will take place Sept. 21 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The format is a four-person scramble. Golfers can enter as individuals or as a team. Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
The $125 fee per player includes green fees, range balls and cart, a box lunch, and a goodie bag at check-in.
Proceeds will be designated to benefit boys and girls golf teams at Santa Maria High School.
There will be a closest to the pin, a long drive and other on-course contests. Prizes will include a new car for a hole-in-one. Corporate sponsorships are available.
Entry forms, sponsorship donations and payments can be sent to Santa Maria High School GOLF, attn. Jay Cheney, 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
For more information, contact Cheney at 1-805-878-2296 or Brian Wallace at (805) 294-2953.