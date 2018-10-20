RHS softball, golf fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes.
Those interested may sign up as an individual or as a team and can designate which sport the donation goes to.
Tee sponsorships are also available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or contact Brian Tomooka, Righetti's head softball and girls golf coach, for more information. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.
SYHS coaches needed
Santa Ynez High school has several open coaching positions.
With the retirement of longtime coach Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez High School has an opening for a boys volleyball coach.
The school is also looking for a girls water polo coach and a junior varsity swim coach.
Those interested in the position, should contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.