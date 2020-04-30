Senior Spotlight: Orcutt Academy standout Karli Lundberg will stay local, attend Cal Poly

Orcutt Academy joined most of the other sports programs in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section that took place in 2018.

Lundberg was the Orcutt girls golf team's captain the past two years and qualified for the CIF Central Section Tournament in 2018.

Life without competitive golf "will definitely be an adjustment, but hopefully I can handle it all right," said Lundberg.

+3 Central Coast Classic: Revisiting Shane Carney's days at Hancock College After taking a medical grey-shirt for the 2016-17 season after an automobile accident, Carney led the Bulldogs to the 2018 state tournament. The Bulldogs lost 86-63 to eventual state champ City College of San Francisco in the first game.

'I'm thinking about joining golf as an intramural sport at Cal Poly." Lundberg chuckled. "Or try to go on my own time and drag my brother out."

Karli's brother, Eddie Lundberg, is a Cal Poly sophomore. Though many state venues have been closed because of the pandemic, many area golf courses have remained open.

Besides golf, Lundberg made her mark in other sports at Orcutt Academy. She finished second in the league in the shot put in track in 2019. In 2018, Lundberg was on the first Orcutt girls soccer team to qualify for the playoffs.

+3 Santa Ynez football boosters cancel Rio Golf Tournament due to coronavirus outbreak "As the situation with COVID-19 unfolds, we find ourselves in unprecedented times," a statement posted to the booster website read. "With the current and unpredictable lockdown situation, we are unable to proceed with planning activities for the 2020 Rio Memorial Golf Tournament this year. After careful and thoughtful consideration we have decided to cancel the event.​

She has spent some time preparing for her future career choice.

Lundberg has been the president of a local 4-H division for two years. She was a founding member of a local farm day event.