Pirates miss playoff party
The Santa Ynez Pirates girls volleyball team didn’t get an invitation to the playoff party.
After finishing their first Channel League regular season with a 5-5 record, the Pirates were tied for third place with the Santa Barbara High Dons.
The teams split their two previous matches, forcing a winner-take-all playoff game Thursday night for the chance to play in to the CIF Southern Section tournament.
After the Dons swept the Pirates in three sets, Santa Ynez was left hoping for an at-large bid.
But when the playoff pairings came out Saturday, the Pirates were left out of the field.
Santa Barbara was rewarded with a home game against Thousand Oaks La Reina, The No. 3 team from the Tri-Valley League, in a Division 4 wild card round match on Tuesday. The winner plays at Coastal Canyon League champion Moorpark on Thursday.
In Division 9, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy, the No. 4 team in the Coast Valley League, will host Northridge Highland Hall, the Omega League’s No. 4, in a wild card match on Tuesday.
The winner plays at Inglewood Animo Leadership, which tied for first place in the Mulholland League, on Thursday.
Shandon (CVL No. 3) and Los Olivos Midland (Condor No. 2) begin their Division 9 journey with a first round match Thursday at Midland.
Three area teams will open Division 8 play with first round games on Thursday.
Coast Union (CVL No. 1) will host the winner of the Santa Barbara Garden Street Academy/Carpinteria wild card game; Arroyo Grande Coastal Christian (CVL No. 2) heads to Santa Monica Pacifica Christian (Independence League No. 1); and Los Olivos Dunn (Condor No. 1) hosts the winner of the Bishop Diego/Trinity Classical Academy wild card match.
SYHS needs boys volleyball coach
With the retirement of longtime coach Chip Fenenga, Santa Ynez High School is looking for a new head coach for the boys varsity volleyball team.
Those interested in the position, should contact Santa Ynez athletic director Cris Avery at cavery@syvuhsd.org.
RHS softball, golf fundraiser
The Righetti High School softball and girls golf programs will be co-hosting a fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The cost of the four-person scramble is $100 per player, which includes green fee, cart, lunch and prizes.
Those interested may sign up as an individual or as a team and can designate which sport the donation goes to.
Tee sponsorships are also available for $75.
Entry forms are available at Rancho Maria or contact Brian Tomooka, Righetti's head softball and girls golf coach, for more information. Tomooka can be reached at (805) 260-3874.