The Santa Ynez Pirates ran their Channel League girls golf record to 2-0 with a 255-279 victory over the Cabrillo Conquistadores (1-1 Channel) Thursday afternoon at a blustery Mission Club course in Vandenberg Village.
The Pirates’ Morgan Blunt earned medalist honors, firing a 46 over the course’s front nine.
“The wind was a little different than we’re used to. It’s usually a little calmer at Alisal River (the Pirates’ home course in Solvang),” said Blunt. “You had to decide whether to play a club up or a club down depending on the wind. We had to play into the wind a lot.”
“We’re not used to all that wind,” said Santa Ynez coach Sarah Ovadia. “I’m really happy with how everybody played in these conditions.”
Santa Ynez’s top three golfers all finished lower than Cabrillo’s top golfer, Jessica Mendibles.
Santa Ynez’s Bridget Callaghan shot a 48 and Marina Vengel 51. Rounding out the Pirates’ scoring were Caelyn Linane and Emily Ruiz who both shot 55.
“Morgan was our co-MVP (with the graduated Gracie Church) last year,” said Ovadia. “Bridget has come up big for us the last few matches and Emily Ruiz shot a solid round today.”
Mendibles, a freshman, led the Conqs with a 52.
She was followed by Katie Heath (53), Kelsey Bruner (54), Ellie Mendibles (57) and Thea Reagan (63).
“I don’t really have a lineup that goes one through six,” said Cabrillo coach Craig Knowles. “These girls are all in the same scoring range so I usually let them pick their own partners.”
And that shows in their scores with their top five golfers separated by just five strokes.
Jessica Mendibles and Heath went out as the team’s No. 5 and No. 6 players Thursday.
“Jessie has been playing really well, she got into the 40s last week against Nipomo at Monarch Dunes and Katie shot a 46 here at the Mission Club to earn medalist honors against Dos Pueblos on Tuesday,” said Knowles. “Our score was a bit higher than we’ve been playing the last few weeks. We shot a 257 in both of our last two matches. I was hoping for a better score but I’m really pleased with the way the girls played.”
“I didn’t think I played my best but I’m usually harder on myself. I did well today. I’m hoping to keep improving and get into the low 40s before the end of the season,” said Blunt. “I like playing against Cabrillo. I’ve been playing against a lot of these girls since my freshman year and they’re really good people.”
“Morgan is a great player, a real team leader,” said Ovadia. “She’s like a lot of our kids — a three sports athlete.”
Blunt is also a varsity basketball player and throws the shot put and discus for the track team.
“We’re such a small school,” said Ovadia. “I’m thrilled that the kids come out and play on multiple teams.”
Santa Ynez is back at the Alisal River Course on Monday when they face the Dos Pueblos Chargers in another Channel League match.
“That will be a big test for us,” said Ovadia.
Cabrillo continues Channel League play at the Mission Club play Tuesday and valley rival Lompoc.
Girls Volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Cabrillo 0
Opposing defenses have struggled to stop the Dino Maldonado-to-Terrell Vaughn connection.
The Pirates snapped an 11-game losing streak with a straight sets victory over the Conqs Thursday night at Santa Ynez High.
“We haven’t won in some time and I was happy to get that guerilla off our back,” said Santa Ynez coach Tom Wright. “But you’ve got to hand it to Cabrillo. They came back at us and never gave up. It was a fun match.
The scores were 25-21, 25-13 and 25-23.
“We were down 7-1 in the third set but we came back,” said Wright.
Also coming back was outside hitter Tsering Hauenstein who missed the entire losing streak, although Santa Ynez (4-11, 1-2 Channel League) is still without middle blocker Kylie Clouse who missed another game as she recovers from a shoulder injury.
“And Rylynn Ibarra made it into four stat columns tonight,” said Wright of his senior tri-captain who is usually the team’s libero but who has been doubling as an outside hitter. “Rylynn had 22 digs, three assists, three aces and one kill and Dakota Blunt had seven assists.
“It was a relief to get into the win column again. Now we’ll see if we can get some more.”
The Pirates next chance at victory comes Tuesday when they play at San Marcos.
Cabrillo plays at Santa Barbara High School on Tuesday.