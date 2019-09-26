The Santa Ynez Pirates picked up their first Channel League girls tennis victory Thursday afternoon, defeating the Cabrillo Conquistadores 14-4 in Vandenberg Village.
Conqs’ No. 1 singles player, Kayla Kling, was near perfect, sweeping three sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 and Cabrillo’s Rachel Carlos picked up a 6-4 win in the final set of the day but the rest of the afternoon belonged to the Pirates.
“Rachel was down throughout that last set and she did a great job coming back to give us our final point,” said Cabrillo coach Randy Hohimer. “Kayla came out with fire and determination and put on the best performance today.”
“I played pretty well. I really cut down on mistakes today,” said Kling. “They had some hard tactics — lots of spinners and slices that were hard to keep up with. I had to make a lot of adjustments. It was definitely not an easy day.”
“We swept doubles, won all nine,” said Santa Ynez coach Edwin Portillo. “Their top singles player (Kling) is solid. It was a great experience for our girls to play her. We couldn’t beat her but it was good to see our girls fight hard in the rest of the singles matches. Two of them didn’t give up another game.”
Emmy Withrow, playing at No. 1, and Claire Collison, at No. 2, went 6-0, 6-0 in their remaining sets against Cabrillo’s Rachel Carlos and Isabella Morales.
“It was my first time playing Cabrillo,” said Withrow. “My ground strokes were good today. After I lost my first set (to Kling), I just wiped it out of my memory, forgot about it, and my confidence began to build during the rest of the match.”
The Pirates' Ella Christianson also picked up a 6-2 win over Morales to give the Pirates a 5-4 edge in singles.
“Ella didn’t know she was playing singles today until the last minute,” said Portillo. “She won a set for us and did a great job against their top two players.”
In doubles, it was all Pirates who went 9-0.
Most of the sets were close and competitive but Santa Ynez was able to come away with wins across the board.
No. 1, Alana Hinkens and Isabella Curti, No. 2 Alexa Yacoub and Sophia Curti and No. 3 Clara Newton and Camilla Curti battled to sweeps of Cabrillo No. 1 Mia Crissone and Erin Mars, No. 2 Madelyn Hapil and Isabel Berry and No. 3 Lauren Pulido and Tori Gordon. Dorothy Guthrie subbed in for Pulido in the final set.
“It was a great win,” said Portillo. “I’m proud of the way every one played today.”
“We’re a young team, basically sophomores and juniors and just one senior,” said Hohimer. “But the girls are getting better every day.”
Cabrillo is back in action Friday when the Conqs host Orcutt Academy in a non-league match and gets back to Channel League play Tuesday with home match against Cabrillo.
Santa Ynez (5-7-1, 1-1 Channel League) next hosts Dos Pueblos in a Channel League match on Tuesday.
Pioneer Valley 8, Santa Maria 1
The Panthers swept their two-match series against their crosstown rival by winning at the Minami Center, the Saints' home site.
Pioneer Valley won five of the six singles sets. Samantha Ramirez, Ashley Barbosa, Estefani Chavez and Daisy Cisneros all won in straight sets. Blanca Antonio too a 6-3, 6-7 (4) (10-7) win in three sets in the No. 5 singles match.
Chency Polines garnered the Santa Maria point with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles.
Ramirez and Sophia Trejo teamed for a straight sets win in the No. 1 doubles match. Ange Rivas and Fatima Nunes did the same thing for the Panthers at No. 3.
Barbosa and Cisneros edged Santa Maria's Jessica Arredondo and Samantha Gonzales 7-5, 4-6 (10-8) in a competitive No. 2 doubles match.
St. Joseph 9, Righetti 0
The Knights (9-2, 4-2) began the second half of Mountain League play with a dominant win over their Foster Road rival at Righetti (3-2, 3-8).
St. Joseph singles players Emily Wilson, Michahjuliana Lundberg, Katelynn Haskell, Shianne Gooley, Julia Galloway and Janelle Brickey all won in straight sets. They dropped six games between them.
Wilson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Lundberg won by the same count at No. 2.
St. Joseph's top two doubles tandems of Eva Datuin and Gowri Sunitha, and Gina Rigali and Marlee Hernandez each won by an 8-4 score. Keirstyn Landers and Leanna Maksoudian, Righetti's No. 3 team, pushed Leah Murphy and Bailey Breault hard, but the St. Joseph pair eventually won 8-6.
Doubles teams played eight-game pro sets.
Orcutt Academy 6, Nipomo 3
The Spartans (4-10, 4-4) beat the Titans at Nipomo to even their Ocean League record.
Kayla Pablo and Isabella Lopez each won a singles match for Orcutt. Then they teamed for a long 4-6, 6-4 (14-12) win in the No. 1 doubles match.
Pablo won in straight sets in her No. 1 singles match. Lopez won in three sets at No. 3.
The Spartans got straight sets singles wins from Pablo, Melani Amarasekora adn Riley Speer. Amarasekara teamed with Korrina Bender for a win in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.
Nipomo got singles wins from Glacy Umali and Ella Chew, and a doubles win from Perola Heman and Shaley Stuart.
Girls golf
Atascadero 260, Righetti 262
After losing by five strokes to Righetti at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero Tuesday, the Greyhounds edged the Warriors (6-3, 3-1) by two at Rijghetti's home course, Rancho Maria.
The 'Hounds tagged the Warriors with their first Mountain League loss.
Medalist Katie Burson led Atascadero to victory with a 42 on the par 35 front nine. Kyra Kase led Righetti with a 49.
Righetti teammates following were Cameron Reynoso (50), Kayla Minetti (51), Grace Minetti (55) and Cassidy Claborn (57).
The Warriors' top golfer, Claire Alford, is playing at the First Tee Open in Pebble Beach this week.
St. Joseph 265, Mission Prep 304
The Knights moved their Ocean League record to 6-0 on the season with a win over the Royals.
Macie Taylor shot the Knights’ best score of the day with a 50, though Mission Prep’s Kate Heffernan won overall medalist honors with a 48.
Taylor’s 50 was followed by Mackenzie Taylor’s score of 51, Lita Mahoney’s 54, and Bella Aldridge’s and Emma Cosma’s scores of 55.
Other scoring golfers for Mission Prep were Margaret Heffernan (51), Sophia Sostrin (67), Beth Heffernan (69) and Tabita Vander Horst (69).
The match was played on the front nine at the San Luis Obispo County Club.
The Knights are scheduled to host Orcutt Academy in Ocean League matches on Monday and Thursday of next week at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Nipomo 264, Pioneer Valley 281
The Titans (6-0 Ocean League) beat the Panthers on Nipomo's home Monarch Dunes course and stayed perfect in league play.
Nipomo's consistent Kaitlyn Nunez was the medalist with a 44. Titans following were Alexa Burdick (51), Lilly Brummitt with a career low 53, Aalliyah Peinado (54) and Paris Sterling (62).
Santa Ynez 270, Lompoc 320
Santa Ynez picked up a Channel League girls golf win with a victory over the Lompoc Braves at the La Purisima Golf Club in Lompoc.
The Pirates were led by Marina Vengel, who earned medalist honors after shooting a 45.
Following Vengel were Bridget Callaghan (54), Emily Ruiz (55), Ryann Melville (57) and Caelyn Linane (59).
Pattie Matzie shot a 59 to lead the Braves.
Following Matzie were Haley Larsh (62), Ava Davis (63), Mikayla Nunez (67) and Avery Montgomery (69).
Santa Ynez next hosts Santa Barbara on Monday at the Alisal River course.
Lompoc is back at La Purisima Tuesday when the Braves host Dos Pueblos.
Girls volleyball
Nipomo 3, St. Joseph 2
The Titans (3-6, 1-1) edged the Knights at Nipomo and squared their Mountain League record. Set scores were 26-24, 19-25, 25-11, 17-25 and 15-12.
Kaitlyn Vongvone racked up 30 assist, 11 aces and seven digs for Nipomo. Kat Anderson added 10 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, and Gracie Gutierrez had six kills.
Valley Christian Academy 3, Maricopa 0
The Valley Christian Academy Lions evened their Coast Valley League record (4-4, 4-8 overall) with a straight sets victory (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) over the Maricopa Indians in Santa Maria.
Gabby Sassenberg led the Lions with nine aces and 23 assists. Jenna Mason had eight kills.
VCA next faces Lompoc Classical Academy Monday in Lompoc.