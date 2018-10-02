The match came down to the final group and Santa Maria was able to edge Nipomo by two shots, 273-275, in an Ocean League girls golf match Tuesday over the front nine holes of the Santa Maria Country Club course.
The match was so close that there was even a tie for medalist honors with Santa Maria’s Briana Nunez and Nipomo’s Alexa Burdick each posting a 49.
“Briana shot her best round ever to tie for medalist,” said Santa Maria coach Jay Cheney. “Three girls on each team had personal bests. This is the lowest score we’ve posed in my time as coach and we’re moving in the right direction at the right time of the season.”
Rounding out the Santa Maria scores were Kailani Balderama (55), Marlen Reyes (55), Maritza Reyes (57) and Anahy Torres (57).
Both teams will play in the Ocean League Mini Tournament on Thursday at Blacklake.
Girls Tennis
Santa Ynez 17, Lompoc 1
Santa Ynez rolled to a convincing win over Lompoc for its first league win as a member of the Channel League in a match at Santa Ynez High.
Santa Ynez went 9-0 in singles with Claire Collison and Emmy Hinkens sweeping their sets by identical 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Sophia Curti won two sets, 6-4 and 6-0 before her sister Isabella subbed in with a 6-2 set win.
In doubles, Ella Quinney and Tristan Bunderson, playing at No. 1, won two sets, 6-3, 6-3 before being replaced by Jazz Feeley and Ciara Newton who finished the sweep with another 6-3 set.
Lexi Hemming and Lauren Thorburn, at No. 2, had two close sets but still came out on top 7-5, 6-0, 7-5.
Mckenna Olsen and Alexi Yacoub won two sets, 6-2 and 6-1, but dropped their middle set to Lompoc’s Karla Aragon and Jacelia Lopez in a tiebreaker – 6-7 (4-7).
On Thursday, Santa Ynez is at Dos Pueblos while Lompoc is at Cabrillo in Channel League matchups.
Arroyo Grande 9, Atascadero 0
On the Eagles' Senior Day at Arroyo Grande, seniors Delanie Dunkle, Emma Mostajo and Natalie Porter all contributed to the win as the Eagles moved to 20-3, 10-1 with a Mountain League win.
Dunkle, who plays singles and doubles, is unbeaten this year in both.
San Luis Obispo 8, Orcutt Academy 1
Kayla Pablo gave the Spartans their point with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles in this Mountain League match at Hancock College.
The Tigers kept pace with Arroyo Grande and remained in a tie for first place in the league standings.
San Marcos 17, Cabrillo 1
Paris Wynne and Alyssa Murray earned a doubles point for the Conquistadores as the the Royals took this Channel League match at San Marcos.
Girls Volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Cabrillo 0
Santa Ynez dominated this Channel League match 25-16, 25-10, 25-11.
“I was able to get all 14 girls into the match and give all of them substantial playing time,” said Santa Ynez coach Tom Wright.
Santa Ynez’s Gillian Wilks had six kills and four blocks while Kylie Clouse had six kills and two blocks and Lauren Fieldhouse had five kills and three digs. Setter Natalie Robles had 28 assists and three digs.
“It was a very well played game by all the girls,” said Wright. “It didn’t matter if it was a starter or a bench player — all the girls did a really great job tonight.”
Santa Ynez (13-10, 4-4 Channel) is on the road next when they play at San Marcos Thursday night.
Shandon 3, Valley Christian Academy 2
The Shandon outlaws topped the VCA Lions in a five-set Coast Valley League marathon at the Valley Christian gym.
The match went back and forth before the Outlaws pulled out 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-6 win.
Kyra Tullos had five blocks to lead VCA.
Malia Bullock had 20 digs for the lIons.
"She's just amazing in the back row for us," said coach Rebecca Maples. "The girls fought hard for the win but came up a little short."
VCA (2-11, 2-9 CVL) is off until next Tuesday when they'll play at CVL leader Coast Union (9-0).
Shandon (8-4, 7-3 CVL), is tied for second in the CVL with Arroyo Grande's Coastal Christian. The Outlaws host Cuyama Valley on Thursday.
Arroyo Grande 3, Righetti 0
The Eagles swept the Warriors (14-12, 1-7) 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 in a Mountain League match at Arroyo Grande's James Gymnasium.
McKenzie Kestler had 12 digs for Righetti, and Jenna Wuehtrich had nine. Jessica Powell added six.
Kyra Allen had five digs and two aces for the Warriors, and Akemi Karamitsos added 19 assists.
Santa Barbara 3, Lompoc 0
The Dons swept the Braves (1-5 Channel League) 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 in a league match at Santa Barbara. No details were available.