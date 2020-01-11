Righetti's Kai Karamitsos is Mountain League water polo MVP along with Arroyo Grande's Shane Hoover

Senior Kai Karamitsos helped lead the Righetti boys water polo team to another league championship. Karamitsos, along with Arroyo Grande senior Shane Hoover, is the Mountain League boys water polo MVP. Atascadero senior Noah Meade is the league's Goalie of the Year.
Three Righetti players, seniors Eric Hidalgo and Ean Weaver, along with junior Daniel Rodriguez, made the All-Mountain League First Team. The rest of the First Team consisted of Arroyo Grande senior Eron Ray and junior Joseph Salbo, Morro Bay senior Lucas Esenwien and San Luis Obispo senior Connor White.
The Second Team consisted of Righetti seniors Ethan Strecker and Nathan Boyer, Arroyo Grande juniors Malakai Mallett and Ethan Blum, Morro Bay senior Jerry Dualman, San Luis Obispo junior Derek Lawing and Atascadero junior Jaedyn Imhoff.
Righetti freshman Jon Carcarey and Arroyo Grande senior Major McConal earned Honorable Mention.
Girls golf
Righetti's Claire Alford had a big junior season in 2019, and repeating as the Mountain League girls golf MVP was part of that.
She secured the honor by winning at the Mountain League Finals. The previous summer, Alford took part in the prestigious First Tee-sponsored Perfect Sense tourney in Washington D.C. She qualified to play at the Pebble Beach pro-am event in the fall.
League champion Arroyo Grande had four First Team members: Freshmen Emily Webb and Bella Gunasayan, junior Claire Marshall and senior Sid Pruett. Atascadero junior Katie Burson and San Luis Obispo junior Catie Leebrick rounded out the First Team.
Girls tennis
Arroyo Grande junior Peyton Dunkle won the Mountain League girls tennis singles championship, and she is the Mountain League girls tennis Singles MVP. League doubles champions Quinn Hamilton and Paige Lund of San Luis Obispo form the league's MVP doubles team.
Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and St. Joseph shared the league championship. St. Joseph split its season series against San Luis Obispo, beating the Tigers for the first time in school history in the process.
The All-League First Team singles player is Atascadero senior Anneline Breytenbach. The First Team doubles tandem consists of San Luis Obispo juniors Claire Hughes and Rachel Loberstein.
St. Joseph senior Emily Wilson is the Second Team singles player. San Luis Obispo juniors Lauren Ramirez and Ingrid Chen form the Second Team doubles tandem, completing a San Luis Obispo sweep of the All-League doubles awards.
St. Joseph junior Shianne Gooley earned honorable mention.
Boys cross country
Paso Robles senior Damian Gavilan is the Mountain League boys cross country MVP. San Luis Obispo won the team championship.
Four Tigers, seniors Duncan Speirs, Matthew Scurria and Colton Campa, along with sophomore Garrett Beutel, from that league championship squad are on the All-League First Team, the rest of which consists of Arroyo Grande junior Jonathan Munoz and sophomore Ethan Epstein, Paso Robles junior Jason Scruggs and Atascadero senior Logan Jones.
Three more Tigers, sophomore Luke Holland, senior Aaron Bloom and junior Aidan Stamford, are on the Second Team.
The rest of the Second Team consists of Santa Maria juniors Luis Diaz and Yair Torres, Arroyo Grande sophomore Nathan Reyes and junior Phillip Keith and Paso Robles senior Michael Hernandez.
Girls cross country
Arroyo Grande freshman Taylor Jones is the league's girls cross country MVP. Two of her teammates, juniors Jenna Lenay and Arabella Edler, are on the All-League First Team.
San Luis Obispo ran to the league championship. Four Tigers are on the All-Mountain League First Team. They are juniors Shaylee Grimm, Grace Rubio, Alexi Steinmaus and Coco Steel. Paso Robles sophomore Charlotte Castelli and junior Madeline Loff round out the First Team.
Three San Luis Obispo runners, juniors Grace Greenelsh and Julia Bloom, and sophomore Violet Emerson, are on the Second Team. A trio of Paso Robles runners, junior Sydney Moore, junior Grace Chamberlain and sophomore Clara Lundy, are also on the Second Team. Righetti sophomore Naylea Calderon rounds out the Second Team.
Girls water polo
Arroyo Grande won yet another girls water polo league title, this time taking the Mountain League championship for the second straight year. Eagles sophomore goalkeeper Kolbie Mello is the league's Goalie of the Year. Paso Robles senior Tatian Smeltzer is the league MVP.
Three Eagles, utility player Anna Kreowski, attacker Haley Ayers and left attacker Madeline Kasper, are on the All-League First Team. So are center Emily Lopez and utility player Quinn McGinty of runner-up Righetti.
Utility players Evelyn Rinkenberger of Atascadero and Halle Nash of Paso Robles round out the All-League First Team.
Two Arroyo Grande players, center Izabella Straley and left attacker Avy Newton, are on the All-League Second Team. So are two Righetti players, goalie Ella Hood and utility player Sidney Alter. Atascadero attacker Mina Nogi, and center defenders Morgan Harrington of Paso Robles and Jessa Maurer of Morro Bay round out the Second Team.
Arroyo Grande enter defender Christie Osborn and Righetti driver Ella Green earned honorable mention.
Girls volleyball
San Luis Obispo senior Kayla Craft is the Mountain League girls volleyball MVP. Arroyo Grande won the league championship.
Two players from that league title squad, setter Ella Hartford and outside hitter Makenna Wolfe, are on the All-League First Team.
The rest of the unit consists of San Luis Obispo middle blocker Marina Warren, Paso Robles setter-right side player Becca Stroud, Righetti libero Jahnine Ricafrente, and setters Elaina Bosshardt of Mission Prep and Asia Pollina of Templeton.
Part of the All-League Second Team consists of San Luis Obispo libero Franki Phelan and setter/outside hitter/right side player Sydnie Maurer of San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles outside hitters Phoebe Corgiat and Olivia Wright, and Righetti outside hitter Kyra Allen and right side player Mackenzie Kestler.
The rest of the unit consists of middle blockers Taylor McCuish, Oliva Goodwin and Hope Erwin of Arroyo Grande, Mission Prep and Templeton respectively, and Atascadero outside hitter Kylee Degnan.
Arroyo Grande libero Grace Devaney and Righetti setter Shanyce Valadez earned honorable mention.