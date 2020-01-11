Righetti's Kai Karamitsos is Mountain League water polo MVP along with Arroyo Grande's Shane Hoover

Paso Robles senior Damian Gavilan is the Mountain League boys cross country MVP. San Luis Obispo won the team championship.

Four Tigers, seniors Duncan Speirs, Matthew Scurria and Colton Campa, along with sophomore Garrett Beutel, from that league championship squad are on the All-League First Team, the rest of which consists of Arroyo Grande junior Jonathan Munoz and sophomore Ethan Epstein, Paso Robles junior Jason Scruggs and Atascadero senior Logan Jones.

Three more Tigers, sophomore Luke Holland, senior Aaron Bloom and junior Aidan Stamford, are on the Second Team.

The rest of the Second Team consists of Santa Maria juniors Luis Diaz and Yair Torres, Arroyo Grande sophomore Nathan Reyes and junior Phillip Keith and Paso Robles senior Michael Hernandez.

Girls cross country

Arroyo Grande freshman Taylor Jones is the league's girls cross country MVP. Two of her teammates, juniors Jenna Lenay and Arabella Edler, are on the All-League First Team.

San Luis Obispo ran to the league championship. Four Tigers are on the All-Mountain League First Team. They are juniors Shaylee Grimm, Grace Rubio, Alexi Steinmaus and Coco Steel. Paso Robles sophomore Charlotte Castelli and junior Madeline Loff round out the First Team.