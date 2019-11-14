{{featured_button_text}}
102319 Mountain League golf 01.jpg

Righetti's Claire Alford watches her tee shot on the 9th hole during the Mountain League Finals at Rancho Maria Golf Course last month.

 Len Wood, Staff

CIF/SCGA Southern California Golf Championship

PASADENA — For the second straight year, Claire Alford's season ended at the last stop before the state tournament. The Righetti junior shot a five-over 78 at the Brookside Golf Club.

Alford finished tied for 18th.

"She played really well today," Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said in a text. "Her round was highlighted by an eagle when she knocked in an approach shot from 100 yards out on a par four.

"Claire had the opportunity today to play in one of the most prestigious high school girls golf championships in California," said Tomooka. "She has put in a lot of time and hard work throughout the season to get to this championship, and I am very proud of the way she played today."

Tomooka said, "She hit a lot of good golf shots and competed very well against some very good competition."

Jasmine McLeovao of Oceanside El Camino and Crista Izuzquiza of Coronado both topped the individual standings with a 71. McLeovao was listed as the first individual qualifier for the state tournament, Izuzquiza as the second.

Arroyo Grande's Emily Webb and Claire Marshall shot an 80 and a 93 respectively at the tourney.

Fullerton Troy won the team championship with a 392. Chula Vista Mater Dei  Catholic was the runner-up at 396.     

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

