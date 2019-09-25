Righetti's Claire Alford set to play in First Tee Open at Pebble Beach

After playing in a nationally prestigious golf tournament last summer, Righetti junior Claire Alford will play in another one this week.
Alford was one of just 18 First Tee members selected to play in the Perfect Sense Unified Tournament that took place in Washington D.C. in June.
"It was a Ryder Cup-style tournament, with two teams, and veterans, who had been wounded in combat, played along with (First Tee) golfers and Special Olympians, and our team won," said Alford.
"It was an awesome experience."
"Awesome," comes pretty close to the description Alford had for the tournament she will be playing in this week.
Alford qualified to play at the renowned First Tee Open at Pebble Beach. "Seventy-seven First Tee players nationwide were selected," Alford said.
The Righetti junior spoke after she was the medalist with a 37 on the par 35 front nine at Rancho Maria Golf Course in a brisk wind last week. Alford helped the Warriors run their record to 5-2, 2-0 with a 238-269 Mountain League win over Paso Robles.
As she spoke, the defending Mountain League individual champion was looking forward to the First Tee event.
"It's going to be televised on the Golf Channel Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Alford said. "We'll get to play the Poppy Hills Course."
The Righetti junior said she was to arrive Tuesday in Pebble Beach for the event.
"First Tee golfers will be paired with golfers on the PGA Champions Tour, and (First Tee players) will meet our partners when the pairings are announced," Alford said.
"The PGA Champions Tour has players like Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson, and I heard they're all super nice. It will be such a great opportunity to learn from these players about the game of golf."
Alford has been paired with Champions Tour pro Jay Haas, who won nine times on the PGA Tour and 18 times on the Champions Tour.
Alford said there are a string of social events through Thursday before golfing begins Friday.
Her golf game was already solid, but Alford worked steadily at it over the summer.
"My short game has improved the most," Alford said.
Veteran Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said late in the Paso Robles-Righetti match that Alford deserves all the good things that have come her way.
"She comes to every practice, is very coachable and works hard on her game," said Tomooka. "She's an excellent student in the classroom as well."
Last season was Righetti's first in the CIF Central Section after the Righetti sports program joined most of the other ones in the area in a move from the CIF Southern Section in 2018.
Alford qualified for the CIF Southern Cal Regional last year.
"That was a great experience, seeing all of the players from Bakersfield to the (Mexican) border," she said.
Alford followed four-time league champion Sarah Fouratt at Righetti. Fouratt was a senior there when Alford was a freshman.
"Sarah's playing at Seton Hall now and doing very well," said Tomooka.
Alford reflected a bit on her time at Righetti.
"It's gone by so fast," she said. "It seems like only last week that I was a freshman."
