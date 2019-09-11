The Pioneer Valley Panthers led 15-5 at one point, saw the St. Joseph Knights score eight unanswered goals then salted away a 19-13 Ocean League boys water polo win at Pioneer Valley Wednesday afternoon against their cross-town rivals.
With the Panthers up 15-5 up early in the third quarter, most of their starters went out. The Knights popped in seven goals to finish the third quarter and, with Pioneer Valley's starters back in, drew within 15-13 on a goal at the 4:06 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers settled in after that and corralled the win. Adrian Eisner finished with eight goals for the Panthers. Larry Daniel scored five times and Angel Aguilar scored two goals.
Justin Jones scored eight goals for the Knights. Ryan Zimmerman added three goals.
Girls golf
St. Joseph 267, Santa Maria 341
Medalist Macie Taylor shot a 44 for the Knights, who defeated the Saints in a nine-hole Ocean League match at Santa Maria Country Club.
Sophia Cordova shot a 50 for St. Joseph. Teammates following were Bella Cosma (56), Mackenzie Taylor (58) and Bella Aldridge (59).
Michaela Melena led the Saints with a 64. Teammates following were Marissa Evangelista (67), Sofia Regalado (68), Vivecca Baray (69) and Phoebe Becerra (73).
Girls Volleyball
Laguna Blanca 3, Santa Ynez 1
The Laguna Blanca Owls defeated a shorthanded Santa Ynez Pirates squad in four sets in a non-league match Wednesday night at Santa Ynez High School.
The Pirates were missing three starters; Kylie Clouse, Brynn Conway and Tsering Hauenstein.
The Pirates battled to a 25-21 win in the first set before dropping three straight; 17-25, 23-25 and 21-25.
“Under the circumstances, I’m pleased with the way the girls played,” said Santa Ynez coach Tom Wright. “We were in the battle throughout.”
Rylynn Ibarra led the Pirates with 13 kills, Jasmine Rudd had three blocks, Dakota Blunt 13 assists and Ginger Huddy 20 digs.
“I’m hoping to get two or three of the girls back tomorrow night,” said Wright. “We’ll see how well we can do in our first league match.”
Santa Ynez heads to Dos Pueblos Thursday to open Channel League play.
St. Joseph 3, Lompoc 0
The St. Joseph Knights swept past the Lompoc Braves, winning 25-10, 25-13, 25-8 Wednesday night at Lompoc High School, for the Knights' (5-2) third straight victory.
On Tuesday, St. Joseph swept Cabrillo 3-0.
No other details were available.