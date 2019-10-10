Orcutt Academy senior Karli Lundberg is a four-year varsity golfer. She is also the defending Ocean League champion.
At press time, she was in a statistical tie at the top of the individual league standings with Nipomo's Kaitlyn Nunez. Lundberg's sophomore teammate, Melissa Burns, has also pushed the defending Ocean League champ lately.
Lundberg and Burns were the co-medalists in Orcutt's 259-296 Ocean League win at Rancho Maria Golf Course Thursday. They both shot a 47 over nine holes.
Both teams shot season lows. Kailani Balderama led Santa Maria with a 53.
"Two or three times lately, Melissa has been the co-medalist with Karli," said Orcutt Academy coach Jim McManus.
With the league criteria the way it is, McManus said, it will all come down to the Oct. 23 league finals at Morro Bay as to whether Lundberg repeats as league champion or not.
That is because, said McManus, the league finals solely determine who are the Ocean League team and individual champions, as well as who qualifies for CIF Central Section competition.
"Karli's stroke average is a little off this year," said McManus. "She's averaging 45 this year. That's about a stroke higher than it was last year.
"She was tinkering with her swing at the beginning of the year, and we're trying to get it back to where it was at the beginning of the year. Plus, the greens she's played this year have been inconsistent."
McManus said, "We'll play at the Santa Maria Country Club, where the greens are so manicured and so fast, and then we'll play here where the greens are so much slower. It takes some adjusting. It can be a little frustrating."
Lundberg did say her putting has improved from what hit was last year.
"I played a lot of golf over the summer, worked a lot on my putting, and I think it's showed," she said.
Lundberg said, "I played with a lot of friends, parents, anybody I could drag (to play golf with me) last summer."
McManus said, "Karli's short game has really improved a lot. She's got a target on her back as the defending league champion, but she really works hard on her game, and I believe she'll have a good chance to repeat."
Orcutt Academy's girls golf team joined most of the area squads in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the CIF Central Section. The Central Section approved the move in early 2018, and the move took effect for the 2018-19 school year.
"The Central Section is smaller and feels closer," said Lundberg. "The Southern Section is a lot bigger, and we don't know a lot of the golfers from a lot of the other schools.
"The more the season went along, the more I liked," the move, said Lundberg.
As far as possibly playing competitively after high school, Lundberg said, "If any college offers me (a golf scholarship), I'll definitely take it but I want to make sure a college is there academically for me, and with my major."
Lundberg said she plans to focus on agribusiness in college.
"I'm familiar with a lot of the farmers around here," she said. "I would like to do a lot of work with the local farms."
Both teams accomplished multiple goals Thursday. McManus said three of his golfers shot career lows. The Saints broke 300 as a team for the first time this season.
Luna Sahagun (50), Lauren McClung (57) and Debbie Sawyer (58) followed Lundberg and Burns for Orcutt Academy.
Ashley Guzman (58), Vivecca Baray (59), Marissa Evangelista (63) and Michaela Melena (63) followed Baderama for the Saints.
Orcutt Academy will play Mission Prep at Dairy Creek at 3 p.m. Monday, then host the Royals at 3 p.m. Thursday at Rancho Maria in the Spartans' regular season finale. The Saints' regular season is over.
St. Joseph 261, Nipomo 265
With matches against Pioneer Valley left in their regular season, the Knights (10-0 Ocean League) stayed perfect by edging the second-place Titans (8-2 Ocean League) on the par 36 front nine at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo, the Titans' home course.
Nipomo's Kaitlyn Nunez was the medalist with a 44.
Emma Cosme and Macie Taylor led St. Joseph. They both shot a 51. Sophia Cordova (52), Bella Aldridge (53) and Lita Mahoney (54) followed for the Knights.
Alexa Burdick (45), Lily Brummitt (53), Sophia Furness (61) and Aaliyah Peinado (62) followed Nunez for the Titans.
Girls tennis
St. Joseph 7, Paso Robles 2
Thanks in part to a past scorecard mix-up, the Knights are tri-champions of the Mountain League.
The Knights (13-2, 8-2) finished their regular season by breezing to a league win over the Bearcats at Paso Robles. That, coupled with a 6-3 Arroyo Grande win at San Luis Obispo, put the Eagles, Tigers and Knights, the top three teams in the league, at two losses each to finish the regular season.
Arroyo Grande had to forfeit a 7-2 win over St. Joseph in the first half of league play because of an incorrect lineup card.
Thursday, St. Joseph freshman Michahjuliana Lundberg won her match at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0. She did not drop a singles or doubles match during the regular season.
The Knights swept the singles matches. Eva Datuin won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 6 and teamed with Marlee Hernandez for an 8-7 (10-3) win at No. 2 doubles.
Janelle Brickey, at No. 5 singles, won the lone three-set match of the day. Emily Wilson won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Wilson, Lundberg, Datuin, Shianne Gooley and Julianne Galloway dropped nine games between them en route to winning in straight sets.
Orcutt Academy 8, Coast Union 1
Kayla Pablo won at No. 1 singles then teamed with Anabella Lizana for a win at No. 1 doubles as the Spartans (7-12) defeated the Broncos in a non-league match at Hancock College.
Spartans Melani Amarasekora, Isabelle Lopez, Korinna Bender, Shivani Panchel and Riley Speer all won their singles matches. Ashley Moreno and Genevieve Greco teamed to give the Spartans a doubles point.
Girls volleyball
Coastal Christian 3, Valley Christian 0
The Conquerors swept the Lions (5-10, 3-8) 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 in a Coast Valley League match at VCA.
Gabby Sassenberg racked up 30 assists for the Lions. Emylie Czap was perfect on 20 serve receive chances.
Righetti 3, Paso Robles 2
The Warriors (20-15, 5-4) staved off a Bearcats rally and squeezed out a 25-20, 25-18, 21-25, 24-26, 15-13 Mountain League win at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
Righetti setter Shanyce Valadez amassed huge stats in this one, 50 assists, 10 digs and five aces.
Mackenzie Kestler was the Righetti kill leader with 23. Kyra Allen was close behind with 21. Kestler had 24 digs and an ace. Allen made 15 digs and served two aces.
Jahnine Ricafrente racked up 20 digs and seven aces for Righetti. Katrina Mackinnon had six kills, four blocks and three aces.
Women's soccer
Ventura 2, Hancock 0 (Tuesday night)
The Bulldogs fell to 5-4-3, 1-1-0 with a Western State Conference loss to the Pirates at Ventura.