Orcutt Academy's Robbie Birch has put all the pieces together.
Birch, a junior on the Orcutt Academy golf team, has been one of the better players on his team throughout his career at OAHS.
This season, though, Birch has developed into one of the best golfers in the entire area.
Just look at his performance Monday.
Playing the front nine at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo, Birch three putted for a bogey on the first hole.
He quickly put that miscue in the rear-view.
Birch went on to shoot a 2-under 34, beating the field, composed of Nipomo and Orcutt Academy players and the No. 2 golfer in the league, by five shots.
That showing from the 16-year-old, who hones his game at the Santa Maria Country Club where he also works part-time, isn't an outlier.
Rather, it's just another day on the course for the Ocean League's scoring leader.
The 34 he shot earlier this week is his best score of the year, topping the 1-under 35 he shot at the SMCC.
"That first hole should've been a par. Really, I should have been 3-under," Birch said.
Clearly, Birch has that perfectionist edge.
"I think I could shoot 10-under and I'd still feel that I left a putt out there I still should've made or a drive I could've hit a little further," Birch said. "I'll always look back at it, but I'll still take the round."
Orcutt Academy coach Jim McManus, who's been at OAHS for five years, says he's never had a player of Birch's caliber.
"He's a really rare golfer in our league," McManus said. "But he's not only the cream of the crop in our league. I think he would compete in the Mountain League as well. He's that good.
"He's really grown and developed a lot since the end of last year."
Birch's game is built around his chipping and putting.
"I can spray a drive and I have faith I'll drain a putt for par," Birch said.
McManus feels Birch's mental game is really what's taken off this season.
"His mental toughness has really been evident," McManus said. "Even when things are tough--we played a couple rounds in really tough weather conditions--and he persevered through all that and I was really impressed. I think that's going to go a long ways in his continued improvement."
Birch said he first started playing six years ago, as a 10-year-old, at his home course, Rancho Maria.
"My dad has played his whole life so he'd always go out to the driving range and I'd hit balls. I just fell in love with it," Birch said. "We play at Rancho, but I also work at the country club so I get to play for free there. I'm there a lot of the time, too."
Birch hopes his future holds much more golf. He hasn't found a college offer yet, but has been in contact with coaches at Westmont, which just started up a men's program.
"Playing in college is definitely the plan," Birch said. "I haven't heard from any yet, except for Westmont. They kinda reached out to me a little bit since they have a new program. I think I'm going to wait it out a bit for my senior year and see if I get any more colleges interested."
Birch also appreciates the team aspect of high school golf. Micah Rauscher, Orcutt's No. 2 golfer, is one of Birch's best friends and the two can push each other on the course.
"If you have a bad day you can hope that your teammates will shoot better and carry you to the win," Birch said. "Micah will help me read putts and which clubs to use and it's the same for him. I'll help him out, too."
Orcutt Academy is set to host Nipomo at Rancho Maria on Thursday afternoon. Then in two weeks, Birch will play in the CIF qualifier.