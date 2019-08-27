Orcutt Academy senior Karli Lundberg picked up where she left off last year, earning medalist honors in the Spartans’ first full match of the high school girls golf season.
But it was the Santa Ynez Pirates that prevailed, winning the non-league girls golf match 256-274 Tuesday afternoon at Rancho Maria Golf Club in Orcutt.
“I played in Monday’s Pirates Invitational (at the Alisal River Course.),” said Lundberg. “But that was just a two-player tournament. Today was our first full-team event and I think I did really well. Everything came together."
Lundberg shot a round of 44 in the nine-hole match over Rancho’s front nine while Santa Ynez’s more experienced squad packed its scores in the low-50 range.
“Our girls were all very consistent,” said Santa Ynez coach Sarah Ovadia. “We got a great low round from Emily Ruiz and our No. 3 player Caelyn Linane had our second best score.”
Ruiz led the Pirates with a round of 48; Linane shot 50 followed by Marina Vengel (51), Olivia Cortopassi (52) and Bridget Callaghan (55).
“All the girls are super excited to start the year with a win,” said Ovadia.
Melissa Burns (50) had the Spartans’ second low score followed by Lauren McClung (60), Luna Sahagun (60) and Vivian Meyer (60).
“Their girls we basically bunched up around 50 but they’ve got a lot more experience than we do. We’re a very young squad. Karli is our only senior. Our other five starters are all sophomores so we know we have a lot of things to work on but I’m happy with where we’re at,” said Orcutt Academy coach Jim McManus. “We set the benchmark last year of 305 on this course and today we had about a 30-stroke improvement.”
There was another thing that got McManus excited.
“No wind,” said McManus. “It was a perfect day for golf, a gorgeous day. I couldn’t have asked for a better day. To actually play a round at Rancho with no wind is amazing. I told the girls that I know this course can drive you crazy at times but they all played well.
“And good luck to Santa Ynez. I wish them well. I know they’re in a different league but for them to win their (Channel) league title would be awesome.”
The Spartans’ busy week continues Wednesday with a match against Santa Barbara High at the Santa Barbara Public Course and Thursday when Cabrillo visits Rancho Maria.
Santa Ynez is back home at the Alisal River Course Thursday to face St. Joseph.
Santa Barbara 218, Righetti 245, Cabrillo 278
Righetti’s Claire Alford and Santa Barbara’s Melia Haller tied for medalist honors, both shooting 38, in a three-way match that was played just ahead of the Orcutt Academy-Santa Ynez match on Rancho Maria’s front nine.
“It was a great first match,” said Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop. “It was a great battle between Melia and Claire for first. I’m extremely proud of the way the girls played considering it was the first time we ever played this course. It was a good start to our season.”
The host Righetti Warriors finished second with Cabrillo third.
Lizzie Gross shot a 43 for Santa Barbara’s second best score. She was followed by, Aoife Braverman (45), Allie Womack (45) and Maddie Malmsten (47).
Kayla Minetti (42) was Righetti’s second golfer followed by Kira Kase (53), Cameron Reynoso (55) and Grace Minetti (47).
Cabrillo’s top five were Kelsey Bruner (53), Thea Reagan (53), Ellie Mendibles (57), Evelyn Scarfe (57) and Alyssa Hess (58).
Girls volleyball
Nipomo 3, Lompoc 0
(25-14, 25-14, 25-9)
The Nipomo Titans swept the Lompoc Braves at Lompoc’s Bryan Ayer court as the Titans (1-2) picked up their first win of the season in this nonp-league girls volley match.
Jasmine Vongvone led the Titans with five aces and four kills.
Nipomo's Kat Anderson added six kills. Lompoc hosts Santa Maria Wednesday night. Nipomo next plays at Righetti on Thursday.