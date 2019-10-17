The top seeds eased into the semifinals on a windy first day of the two-day Ocean League Girls Tennis Finals at the Minami Center Thursday.
Santa Maria is hosting the tournament.
Defending Ocean League singles champion Sierra Redman of Morro Bay will be in the singles semis Friday and top-seeded Kat Abate and Bella David of Mission Prep will be in the doubles semifinals at Minami that day.
Singles and doubles semis will start at 10 a.m. Friday. Redman, a junior, lost one game while winning in straight sets in the best-of-three sets quarterfinals. She won an eight-game pro set 8-0 in the second round.
Abate and David are unbeaten this year. The pair won the 2018 CIF Central Section Division 3 doubles championship, the first sectional title for a Mission Prep girls singles player or doubles team in school history.
This year, they helped lead the Royals to the first girls tennis league championship in the history of the school. Friday, they won 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals after winning easily in the second round.
High singles and doubles seeds received first-round byes. The top six singles and doubles finishers will earn a spot in the Area Tournament that will take place Oct. 24 at San Luis Obispo High School.
In that one, Ocean League players will go against their counterparts from the bigger Mountain League for the right to compete in sectional singles and doubles tournaments.
Second-seeded Kayla Pablo of Orcutt Academy handled the stiff wind well enough Thursday to roll into the semis. She lost one game in each of her two matches.
“Oh, definitely,” the wind affected her strategy, the Orcutt senior said.
“The wind is the toughest condition you play in. I was trying to hit the ball directionally instead of hitting the ball hard.”
Pablo said, “It took me all year to get my game to where I want it to be, but I think I’m ready for (Friday).”
Redman will face No 5 Bella Backer of Templeton in one singles semifinal.
Pablo will play No. 3 Izzy Marshall of Mission Prep in the other.
Abate and David are tentatively set to take on No. 4 Taylor Kaiser and Morgan Mirau of Nipomo in one doubles semi. No. 2 Natalie Kissee and Jackie Krupp of Templeton are tentatively scheduled to take on No. 3 teammates Sammy Vaious and Sage Gleeson, though scheduling may switch to avoid teammates playing each other in the semis.
Quarterfinals losers will play Friday to settle fifth and sixth place in singles and doubles.
First-match winners will play for fifth and sixth place and advance to the Area Tournament. Unseeded Ashley Barbosa of Pioneer Valley has earned a spot in Friday singles play.
Mountain League Finals
St. Joseph seniors Emily Wilson and Shianne Gooley finished third and fifth respectively in singles play at the two-day tournament at San Luis Obispo High School and qualified for the Area Tournament.
Wilson won her third-place match in straight sets after losing to second-seeded Anneline Breytenbach of Atascadero in the semifinals.
Gooley won both her matches Friday in straight sets to finish fifth after losing in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Top seed Peyton Dunkle of Arroyo Grande won the singles title.
The top six singles and doubles finishers qualified for the Area Tournament that will take place Oct. 24 at San Luis Obispo.
The Knights are tri-team champions of the Mountain League, along with Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo.
Girls golf
St. Joseph 253, Pioneer Valley 263
The Knights completed a 12-0 run in Ocean League duals with a win at Blacklake.
The Knights' Bella Aldridge and Macie Taylor were co-medalists with scores of 47.
Brianna Villalobos and Clarissa Novela led the Panthers as each shot 52.
Lita Mahoney (51), Mackenzie Taylor (52) and freshman Bella Cosma (56) rounded out the scoring for St. Joseph.
Catrina Meta (53), Julie Vargas (54) and Carmen Guerrero (55) rounded out PVHS's scoring.
Next up for the Knights is Wednesday's Ocean League Finals at Morro Bay. It's set to start at 12 p.m.
Arroyo Grande 204, Righetti 253
The Eagles (8-0 Mountain League) wrapped up a perfect regular season league run with a win over the Warriors ((5-3) at Cypress Ridge in Arroyo Grande.
Golfers played the par 36 front nine. Bella Gunasayan of Arroyo Grande was the medalist with a 38. Claire Alford of Righetti was a stroke behind with a 39.
Teammates following Gunasayan were Emily Webb (40), Claire Marshall (40), Sora Park (40) and Siona Patel (44).
Grace Minetti (52), Analyssa Hoyos (52), Kayla Minetti (55) and Cameron Reynoso (55) followed Alford for the Warriors.
The 18-hole Mountain League Finals will take place at 12:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Rancho Maria Golf Course.
Girls volleyball
San Luis Obispo 3, Righetti 1
The Tigers saw the Warriors win the first set by double digits then reeled off the next three. Set scores were 13-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14.
Kyra Allen amassed 10 kills, seven digs and three aces for the Warriors (21-16, 6-5). Shanyce Valadez piled up 26 assists, 17 digs and three aces.
Mackenzie Kestler had eight kills and seven digs for Righetti. Jahnine Ricafrente racked up 17 digs and an ace.
Nipomo 3, Orcutt Academy 0
The Titans rolled to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-22 win.
Hailey Smith, the lone senior for the Titans on Senior Night, had seven kills.
Kat Anderson added five kills and 13 digs and Kaitlyn Vongvone served 5 aces. The Titans are 7-8 overall and 5-3 in Ocean League play. They face Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
"It was a fun night and we played really well," Nipomo coach Andrewa Conaway said. "We played together and I hope they bring the same energy next week."